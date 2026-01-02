This guy told women that men prefer them without make-up and these women’s A++ responses will leave you totally made-up
To the world of Twitter now – no, stick with us, purlease! – where a guy who goes by the nam of @saint_cloudy had a bit of New Year advice for women everywhere.
Ladies we actually prefer you without make up!!
— ʇuᴉɐS (@saint_cloudy) January 1, 2026
Which we mention because it prompted no end of especially entertaining responses from women – well, mostly women – which will leave you totally made-up (see what we did there).
And these people surely said it best.
1.
I’ll never forget sitting opposite a bloke while I was wearing concealer contour blush lipstick two eyeshadows highlighter brow pencil eyeliner kohl half set lashes and foundation and him saying “women should keep it natural, like you” https://t.co/GgLQSFSavk
— Madelaine Hanson (@MadelaineLucyH) January 1, 2026
2.
— Emma (@EmInYorkshire) January 1, 2026
3.
We prefer Men like you not to talk https://t.co/OFEzOSh179
— Ćhryl (@clumsyoaf33) January 2, 2026
4.
We prefer you with money. ❤️ https://t.co/wsHuARgEOv pic.twitter.com/oU18GqDDoW
— ɴαdι (@luvblessingz) January 1, 2026
5.
What you think is “not makeup” is actually tons of makeup in a “natural” look.
— Angie Jones (@angijones) January 2, 2026
6.
It’s crazy if you think they do it for men
— 0xmj (@0xmj_) January 2, 2026