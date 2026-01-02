This guy told women that men prefer them without make-up and these women’s A++ responses will leave you totally made-up

Life men takedowns

To the world of Twitter now – no, stick with us, purlease! – where a guy who goes by the nam of @saint_cloudy had a bit of New Year advice for women everywhere.

Ladies we actually prefer you without make up!! — ʇuᴉɐS (@saint_cloudy) January 1, 2026

Which we mention because it prompted no end of especially entertaining responses from women – well, mostly women – which will leave you totally made-up (see what we did there).

And these people surely said it best.

I’ll never forget sitting opposite a bloke while I was wearing concealer contour blush lipstick two eyeshadows highlighter brow pencil eyeliner kohl half set lashes and foundation and him saying “women should keep it natural, like you” https://t.co/GgLQSFSavk — Madelaine Hanson (@MadelaineLucyH) January 1, 2026

We prefer Men like you not to talk https://t.co/OFEzOSh179 — Ćhryl (@clumsyoaf33) January 2, 2026

What you think is “not makeup” is actually tons of makeup in a “natural” look. — Angie Jones (@angijones) January 2, 2026

