A tech bro said people should check their work messages on holiday – 17 A++ responses almost worth interrupting your vacation for

Life work

Like us you probably won’t have come across @oliver__b1, who appears to be something of a tech bro with strong opinions about precisely how far people should leave their work behind when they go on holiday.

To which the answer appears to be – not very far at all.

I’ll die on this hill: Even on vacation, you and your team should still check in periodically. 2 minutes.

Quick peek at Slack.

Quick scan of Gmail.

Anything urgent? Handle it or route it. If you completely disappear, you simply don’t care. Tell me I’m wrong. — oliverb (@oliver__b1) December 29, 2025

And it’s fair to say his request to tell him ‘if I’m wrong’ was taken up by people. Lots of people. And these responses surely said it best.

1.

They will replace you before the ink on your obituary dries. Take it easy and disappear. Besides, if something needs 24/7 babying, your processes are shit. I will die on this hill. https://t.co/c1acKDAfzp — sysadafterdark (@sysadafterdark) December 30, 2025

2.

If it falls apart the second you look away, you haven’t built a business,you just built a second job. The real flex is building something that runs without you. — Alex Codreanu (@AlexCodreanu9) December 29, 2025

3.

One of the best policies I implemented at my firm was that, if you took PTO, your Active Directory account was locked until you got back. You literally COULDN’T “check in periodically”. You were forced to disconnect and recharge. Productivity MEASURABLY increased after we… https://t.co/2j4ugqwUuX — BonkDaCarnivore (@BonkDaCarnivore) December 30, 2025

4.

You’re a slave — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) December 31, 2025

5.

nothing says “high functioning org” like requiring everyone to panic-refresh Gmail next to a margarita — Ben Taylor (@bentay) December 29, 2025

6.

Only for founders and executives, or anyone paid more than 500K. Anything less you are stealing vacation time from your employees — CT (@_cat_turner) December 29, 2025

7.

if you can’t completely disappear for 2 weeks, you will burn out quickly, and no job that you don’t own is worth that stress — beth (@bethbourdon) December 30, 2025

8.