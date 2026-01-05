That properly iconic clip of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet just went wildly viral again and it’s the best thing either of them’s ever been in

Celebrity Adam Sandler

Chances are you will probably seen – of course you will have seen! – that clip of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston being surprised by the size of this Australian reporter on the red carpet.

It’s a moment from back in the day – 2011 to be precise – where the pair had an unexpectedly hilarious encounter with reporter Brad Blanks. But even if you’ve seen it already – surely you’ve seen it already – you’ll want to see it again.

Because it’s just gone wildly viral all over again after it was shared on Twitter by the Today In History account.

That time Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston were shocked by the size of an Australian reporter pic.twitter.com/rNDSqotQhe — Today In History (@historigins) January 4, 2026

In a terrifyingly uncertain world right now, that was predictably magnificent. And while we never describe anything – anything! – as iconic, in the case of this clip we are only too happy to make an exception.

Adam & Jennifer be like… pic.twitter.com/x47VO5ANt5 — SAM SV (@svofshahr) January 5, 2026

Adam Sandler is naturally funny — D (@DogGoneRiffs) January 4, 2026

Their reactions are so genuine, you can tell they weren’t expecting it at all. Classic Sandler and Aniston moment. — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) January 5, 2026

Is this body shaming? — Sailor (@solana_sailor) January 5, 2026

READ MORE

Miley Cyrus has had it up to here with photographers yelling at her what to do and people loved her for it

Source @historigins