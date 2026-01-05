Miley Cyrus has had it up to here with photographers yelling at her what to do and people loved her for it

Celebrity miley cyrus paparazzi

To the world now of Miley Cyrus – not a phrase we use too often – where the star absolutely rocking it in a Tom Ford suit on the red carpet at the – Google, Google – Palm Springs Film Festival.

That’s not the reason we’re here – well, it is, but it’s this moment in particular, when one of the assembled photographers yelled at her just a little bit too loud to take her glasses off.

And what happened next had everyone cheering. Well, quite a few people, right?

Miley Cyrus to the red carpet photographers when they told her to take photos without glasses: She puts them back on and says, ‘If you yell at me, I’ll do the opposite of what people tell me.’ pic.twitter.com/haQp8ZK4ZJ — MileyCyrus PRESS (@CyrusPRESS) January 4, 2026

And these people said it best.

women putting rude photographers in their place might be my favorite genre… and she did it with class https://t.co/fnJqkR3IFd — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 4, 2026

No he pissed her off,she literally had the glasses off and he said “no glasses ”. Ngl I would of did the same, now I’m putting them back on cause stop playing in my face — Mehert | Mehurt ☀️|♉️ (@KMT_Dazey96) January 4, 2026

See how you can react to press without being an asshole https://t.co/6UJrGbZ65q — dru (@94dru) January 4, 2026

did they learn nothing from can’t be tamed — Liz Iturriaga (@Liz_Iturriaga) January 4, 2026

handling everything with class and politeness. that's mah' girl https://t.co/PSZRFZZN7a — ‽ (@gelareec) January 4, 2026

Speaking truth and looking just like her mama — Sephyr Patriq (@Sephyrpatriq) January 4, 2026

“If you yell at me, I’ll do the opposite, you know this. You’re known me for 20 years” she raised me https://t.co/PlK7PGaDtI — . (@nathanduarte_) January 4, 2026

But no-one will do this sort of thing better than Hannah Waddingham.

long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the made some comment about her leg we couldn't quite make out and… well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullshit. https://t.co/TUPwdqEYo2 pic.twitter.com/ybhxCo5FJ6 — bruna (@teamwaddingshaw) April 14, 2024

Source @allurequinn