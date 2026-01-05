Celebrity miley cyrus paparazzi

Miley Cyrus has had it up to here with photographers yelling at her what to do and people loved her for it

Poke Reporter. Updated January 5th, 2026

To the world now of Miley Cyrus – not a phrase we use too often – where the star absolutely rocking it in a Tom Ford suit on the red carpet at the – Google, Google – Palm Springs Film Festival.

That’s not the reason we’re here – well, it is, but it’s this moment in particular, when one of the assembled photographers yelled at her just a little bit too loud to take her glasses off.

And what happened next had everyone cheering. Well, quite a few people, right?

And these people said it best.

But no-one will do this sort of thing better than Hannah Waddingham.

Source @allurequinn