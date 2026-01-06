Politics ant middleton

Ant Middleton suggested not paying tax, and it was a facepalm visible from London to Dubai

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 6th, 2026

Right-wing tax exile and free-speech keyboard warrior Ant Middleton, who insists he’ll be the next Mayor of London, has been doling out financial advice on Twitter.

He responded to this simplistic gripe about taxes from a fellow small-c conservative.

This. Kelly McCarty @KellyLMcCarty The biggest scam in life: Paying taxes on the money you make. Paying taxes on the money you spend. And paying taxes on things you own that you already paid taxes on with already taxed money.

This was his considered advice to Ms McCarty.

Don’t pay it! Simple…

There’s a rather obvious problem with that ‘solution’, and it was beautifully summed up by Larry the Cat.

Larry wasn’t the only one to point out the glaring idiocy on display – and there were other issues to add to the list. Here’s what people said.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

This baffles all of us.

