Ant Middleton suggested not paying tax, and it was a facepalm visible from London to Dubai

Politics ant middleton

Right-wing tax exile and free-speech keyboard warrior Ant Middleton, who insists he’ll be the next Mayor of London, has been doling out financial advice on Twitter.

He responded to this simplistic gripe about taxes from a fellow small-c conservative.

This was his considered advice to Ms McCarty.

There’s a rather obvious problem with that ‘solution’, and it was beautifully summed up by Larry the Cat.

And that's why you're not allowed to be a company director anymore Anthony… pic.twitter.com/7RGPqW9A6f — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 6, 2026

Larry wasn’t the only one to point out the glaring idiocy on display – and there were other issues to add to the list. Here’s what people said.

1.

The man that calls himself the

"Future Mayor of London" is now

telling people not to pay their taxes… The level of delusion and stupidity

of this man is something special. https://t.co/bFzOgL6cZ7 — G.T (@gingerrtom) January 5, 2026

2.

Simply follow Ant's advice and you too can end up owing HMRC over £1million, being banned from being a company director and having to live in Dubai. https://t.co/Dlw0fC68CC — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) January 6, 2026

3.

This is a reminder that Ant Middleton has been banned from being a company director after his company failed to pay more than £1 million in tax. He agreed on a payment plan to pay £300,000 as a settlement. pic.twitter.com/dNMLLUcF2R — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 5, 2026

4.

Encourages others not to pay their taxes and thinks he can run London from thin air and the magic money tree. https://t.co/3XBQMKZ8A2 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) January 5, 2026

5.

Remember this Ant? Maybe … giving tax advice isn't best suited to your skill set. https://t.co/OEsZS0wsJj pic.twitter.com/48MY7N8RRT — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) January 6, 2026

6.

You could make "I will abolish all taxes" another one of your unachievable Mayoral campaign slogans — Midge (@Midge_UK) January 5, 2026

7.

Dubai’s Ant Middleton here taking a break from not paying his UK tax bill to tell you not to pay yours. https://t.co/MnNlhxRBB2 — aidThompsin (LIVE SHOWS FRIDAYS 19:30!) (@aidThompsin) January 5, 2026

8.

A reminder that @antmiddleton evaded paying £700,000 in taxes. £700,000 could support 10-15 women/children in safe housing for a year in London (including rent, support staff, utilities) or fund emergency beds/hotel costs for dozens of vunerable families. What a loser. https://t.co/ZkHT8VCqCb — Talos Cat (@wednesdavewells) January 6, 2026

9.

You really aren't getting the reaction you'd hoped for on this one are you, Bluto? Thick as fuck. pic.twitter.com/g3e5i05u40 — Previously Handsome (@PreviouslyHand1) January 5, 2026

10.

It never fails to amaze me how the far right will say shit like “the nhs is failing because the foreigners put too much financial strain on it” in one breath and in the direct next sequential breath say “don’t pay your taxes guys” https://t.co/9gNNkW7Otn — SlightlySus⁉️⁉️ (@slightlysus1) January 6, 2026

11.

Considering nearly 90% of the UK workforce are on PAYE it's not an option like it was for you. Using our public services. Not paying your tax bill. Moving to Dubai. Scrounger. https://t.co/3tRj921uPT — Griz (@griswald92) January 5, 2026

12.

If you loved your country as much as you profess; you’d pay your fair share of taxes.

It’s how society works. — Ryder Design™ (@RyderDesignS8) January 5, 2026

13.

Brilliant Ant just Brilliant, how many fucking advisers came up with that, you want to be Mayor of London. will you tell the Londoners not to pay the congestion charge, and Ulez? I bet you fucking don't . — 4FLAGSOFFREEDOM Barry G. R.I.P The union Flag (@EnglishKnight57) January 5, 2026

14.

Taxes.

What paid your wages in the military, which is what you have built your entire career on.

It's what pays for the infrastructure that society runs on, so how do you then pay for that when you become Mayor? — Omadhaun (@teathreesugar) January 5, 2026

This baffles all of us.

And this clown thinks he’s going to be a future mayor of London https://t.co/wGDW4UyCWb — Ed 034 (@dingdinghopkin) January 6, 2026

READ MORE

Ant Middleton shared a fake AI video of a soldier shouting at a police officer about “freedom” and was laughed all the way back to Dubai

Image Screengrab