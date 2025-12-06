News ant middleton London the UK

Ant Middleton shared a fake AI video of a soldier shouting at a police officer about “freedom” and was laughed all the way back to Dubai

Michael White. Updated December 6th, 2025

Dubai-based patriot Ant Middleton is not a man to let facts or reality get in the way of his arguments.

Last week, he was promising to change things up as London Mayor when he gets to the House of Commons (yes, you did just grow 87% dumber by reading that sentence, sorry).

This week, he re-shared this clearly fake video of a British solider angrily confronting a police officer about being a disgrace to the uniform for…reasons.

The video, originally posted by Jim Ferguson, clearly another deep thinker, sees the fake soldier shouting:

“I sacrificed my life to secure this country’s freedom and its freedom of speech — and now you arrest people for words while turning a blind eye to crimes committed by invaders. You are a disgrace to your uniform and you are an insult to mine.”

It has many obvious giveaways about his AI generated origins, some of which are helpfully provided by a Reader’s Community Note.

This video is generated by AI. The uniform displays an upside down UK flag, and there are 4 ‘Morley’ name tapes on the soldier’s uniform: 1 on the left and 3 on the right.

Unlike the US Armed Forces, the British Army does not typically even use name tapes on its MTP uniforms.

At least Jim acknowledged that it may be AI, but, he said it “hard to be truly sure”. HARD TO BE TRULY SURE. Really, Jim?

Middleton reshared it with the caption: “I’ve warned of the unrest between our Military and the Government… Keep going boys! ”

And the internet united in one in mocking Middleton for sharing a clearly fake video.

