Ant Middleton shared a fake AI video of a soldier shouting at a police officer about “freedom” and was laughed all the way back to Dubai

News ant middleton London the UK

Dubai-based patriot Ant Middleton is not a man to let facts or reality get in the way of his arguments.

Last week, he was promising to change things up as London Mayor when he gets to the House of Commons (yes, you did just grow 87% dumber by reading that sentence, sorry).

This week, he re-shared this clearly fake video of a British solider angrily confronting a police officer about being a disgrace to the uniform for…reasons.

I’ve warned of the unrest between our Military and the Government… Keep going boys! https://t.co/Pdhubgigg4 — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) December 5, 2025

The video, originally posted by Jim Ferguson, clearly another deep thinker, sees the fake soldier shouting:

“I sacrificed my life to secure this country’s freedom and its freedom of speech — and now you arrest people for words while turning a blind eye to crimes committed by invaders. You are a disgrace to your uniform and you are an insult to mine.”

It has many obvious giveaways about his AI generated origins, some of which are helpfully provided by a Reader’s Community Note.

This video is generated by AI. The uniform displays an upside down UK flag, and there are 4 ‘Morley’ name tapes on the soldier’s uniform: 1 on the left and 3 on the right. Unlike the US Armed Forces, the British Army does not typically even use name tapes on its MTP uniforms.

At least Jim acknowledged that it may be AI, but, he said it “hard to be truly sure”. HARD TO BE TRULY SURE. Really, Jim?

Some are saying its AI. Hard to be truly sure but the sentiment is rock solid and many of the British Armed Forces would agree with every word. — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) December 5, 2025

Middleton reshared it with the caption: “I’ve warned of the unrest between our Military and the Government… Keep going boys! ”

And the internet united in one in mocking Middleton for sharing a clearly fake video.

1.

Anyone who shares AI videos believing they are real should be immediately blocked from accessing the internet — PintsO’Guinness (@PintsO_Guinness) December 5, 2025

2.

This is the kind of brainless shit that reformers get enraged over and is ultimately going to decide the next election ‍♂️ https://t.co/MhGoZ6cryz — Dan (@danargumentx) December 6, 2025

3.

Falling for poorly generated AI and this fucknut wants to be Mayor of London? https://t.co/kVRDhnoANW — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) December 5, 2025

4.

Ant LittleTwat this is an AI video you mug You’re thicker than a bowl of porridge left out in a blizzard — Xavier (@xavierjp__) December 5, 2025

5.

The fact you can’t tell this is AI — Morgan Moore (@Morganholmoore) December 5, 2025

6.

Ant Middleton believes AI slop videos that suit his knuckle-dragging narrative are real and shares them, and wants to be taken seriously as a London Mayor candidate. Pass it on https://t.co/7xJQofpNNe — James Murray (@james2murray) December 5, 2025

7.

Nothing beats a so called patriot reposting AI videos from his kushy house in Dubai. https://t.co/6ZbPlEWLhw — Crazy (@ThatCrazyGuyLV) December 6, 2025

8.

Calling for military unrest would get you banged up in a less tolerant country. — Terry Macalister (@TerryMac999) December 5, 2025

9.

AI has absolutely oneshotted anyone over the age of 40, how on earth can’t you see that this isn’t real? — Zoomer (@ZoomerHistorian) December 5, 2025

10.

Imagine thinking an AI generated video is the voice of the people and you want to run the capital city. You're a joke mate — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) December 5, 2025

11.

Calling the BBC out for fake news..while sharing an AI generated video https://t.co/bG1CTWjfTT — Jason Walsh (@jasonw_runs) December 5, 2025

12.

Given he can’t spot an AI fake of a British uniform did this clown even actual serve in our armed forces? https://t.co/hGaNYWdPGZ — Gareth Marston (@MarstonGareth) December 5, 2025

13.

Not being able to recognise AI excludes you from any political debate. Bye mate. — estate of mind | perry mcguirk (@MindEstates) December 5, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/@antmiddleton