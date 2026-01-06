Pete Hegseth tried out his tough guy act over Venezuela and he’s such a small man you need a microscope to see him – 15 savagely entertaining putdowns

Politics Iran Pete hegseth venezuela

Pete Hegseth really wants you to believe he is a tough guy. Think of the guy in your neighborhood who drives around on a comically loud motorcycle desperate for anyone to pay attention to him. Only more dangerous to world peace.

Hegseth was briefing the media on the U.S. attack on Venezuela when he dusted off a decade old meme to brag about America’s “dominance” around the globe.

Hegseth on Maduro: “He effed around, and he found out” pic.twitter.com/kFEl7qEEC5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2026

The cringe is just oozing out of the screen. He can’t even swear like a grown up. It’s GI Joe cosplay and it feels more and more every day like the United States government is being run by a bunch of bullied toddlers.

If Hegseth’s fake tough guy act fooled anyone, they weren’t on Twitter.

This entire administration is one giant shitty meme. — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) January 3, 2026

This is how middle school boys imagine running a country one day https://t.co/LaWqBx50c3 — mason (@onehandpolitics) January 3, 2026

The way they come off as weak mediocre boys cosplaying big strong men is really sad. It’s even sadder they have a whole cohort of mediocre followers who cheer on this unseriousness lol — born black (@SPBPHD) January 3, 2026

no gravitas, no dignity, no character. a little boy playing GI Joe. https://t.co/rcEDJdsSbG — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 4, 2026

