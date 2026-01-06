Politics Iran Pete hegseth venezuela

Pete Hegseth tried out his tough guy act over Venezuela and he’s such a small man you need a microscope to see him – 15 savagely entertaining putdowns

Saul Hutson. Updated January 6th, 2026

Pete Hegseth really wants you to believe he is a tough guy. Think of the guy in your neighborhood who drives around on a comically loud motorcycle desperate for anyone to pay attention to him. Only more dangerous to world peace.

Hegseth was briefing the media on the U.S. attack on Venezuela when he dusted off a decade old meme to brag about America’s “dominance” around the globe.

The cringe is just oozing out of the screen. He can’t even swear like a grown up. It’s GI Joe cosplay and it feels more and more every day like the United States government is being run by a bunch of bullied toddlers.

If Hegseth’s fake tough guy act fooled anyone, they weren’t on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2