‘What completely innocent, but mildly infuriating thing does your better half regularly do?’ – 18 irritating entries for the divorce papers

While everyone and their dog (or cat – we’re not felinists around here) has been complaining about having to go back to work, there must be one or two – or millions – who are secretly relieved they don’t have to spend all day with their partners anymore.

Those people have outed themselves on r/AskUK, after paddedvalls put this question to everyone.

“What completely innocent, but mildly infuriating thing does your better half regularly do?”

They had their reasons for bringing up the subject, and they shared one with the group.

“My wife will continue to wash bowls and leave them upright rather than upside down to dry. I have explained several times why it’s optimal to turn the bowl upside down to dry, but she continues to do the opposite when it’s her turn on the dishes. Is it a major issue? No. Does it baffle me? Yes God I love her… …but ffs.”

Yeah, that does sound annoying. It could be worse. They could, for example, play the guitar while you’re trying to watch The Traitors. That’d be really annoying …probably.

Anyway – here are some of the things that might just end up being described as ‘unreasonable behaviour’ in a solicitor’s office.

JadedValuable439

Doesn’t grasp how not flattening things before putting them in the recycle bin causes it to not hold as much.

Grepusman

Not a big deal really but leaving every fucking light on. I’m sure I do things which are far more annoying however.

CrossCityLine

Leaves the toilet roll cardboard on top of the toilet.

Good_as_golden

My wife closes doors without pushing the handle down first so they always go “cu-clunk” instead of just silently closing.

sbdbst

He is so helpful, and so house trained, and such a sweetheart, but Jesus Christ, when he doesn’t clear out the vegetable drawers in the fridge when he puts the shopping away and I come across old vegetables/bendy celery/mouldy carrots.

crgoodw

My wife puts empty bowls/plates on the floor when she’s on the sofa. It’s like living with a Sim.

BigFluff_LittleFluff

bibiobi

