This delivery guy’s dedication to getting the food to the customer – even during a basketball game – is an all-time hall-of-famer

Poke Staff. Updated January 8th, 2026

We understand that athletes use a lot of energy and have to replace their lost calories, but they don’t usually do it as they compete.

In 2023, a basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne universities was interrupted by a very determined food delivery person. Watch what happened.

Kevin Sweeney posted this screengrab.

An insider confirmed what was actually happening.

But the commentary was absolute gold.

These are just a few reactions that captured the mood.

In case you were wondering – we’ll leave the last word to Duquesne.

Source @andrewdieckhoff Image CBB_Central