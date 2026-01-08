Ryanair once again flew in with a brutal but hilarious response to a request, and it’s a strong early contender for Tweet of the Year

Social Media funny ryanair

Whoever runs the social media for Ryanair deserves a raise, and possibly some sort of award.

They’re always ready with a quip when it matters, like on these occasions –

and the gap in your trophy room https://t.co/qIu0R60NI9 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 26, 2025

we would never give out headphones https://t.co/dNMqXQ7etX — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 21, 2025

See what we mean? They recently responded to a request for a freebie, and they did it in their usual brutally funny style.

Here’s the post from MNL that caught their attention.

They responded in kind, if not kindness.

At the time of writing, less than 24 hours after it was posted, their smackdown has more than 11,000 retweets, and a whole load of comments like these –

The fact that @Ryanair has mastered building their brand on trolling, for an airline it's simply a masterpiece — BIG JO | A Phone and A Dream 2025 (@__BigJo) January 7, 2026

This handler has the most unhinged responses https://t.co/Pfnb3hi5Kv — DataBender (@Yinkaoke) January 7, 2026

This was the best possible response — Steez (@SteezType) January 7, 2026

They could do the funniest thing ever and they did it — CIRCE (@decircusmaster) January 7, 2026

This ryanair response almost made me choke on my drink. https://t.co/BBmoFbH3Cz — Minka Odysseus (@minkaodysseus) January 7, 2026

I'll be using this image to say no to any and everything moving forward ✨️ https://t.co/rvZ0sq19UB — lola (@MissLola__xo) January 8, 2026

Man imagine getting bodied this hard by the Ryanair intern. — Luna (@LunaPrime) January 7, 2026

Ryanair, don't let this masterpiece go unrewarded! — Glitchy (@Glitchymagic) January 7, 2026

The most iconic reject ever — RASCODA (@Rascooda) January 7, 2026

Ryanair intern gotta be one of the most goated on this app pic.twitter.com/g4AOl1XZ9C — KarlKulture | Gambulls.com (@KarlKulture) January 7, 2026

Ryanair already competing for post of the year. https://t.co/JYi2t16MV8 — smoggy (Ythan Harcourt) (@smoggy1536445) January 7, 2026

Good side hustle.

Over 2 million views. Ryanair making more money from social media than plane tickets. https://t.co/8EGd3803aZ — Ros Goldin (@RosG101) January 7, 2026

Source Ryanair Image @Manuelllooking, Wikimedia Commons