Social Media funny ryanair

Ryanair once again flew in with a brutal but hilarious response to a request, and it’s a strong early contender for Tweet of the Year

Poke Reporter. Updated January 8th, 2026

Whoever runs the social media for Ryanair deserves a raise, and possibly some sort of award.

They’re always ready with a quip when it matters, like on these occasions –

See what we mean? They recently responded to a request for a freebie, and they did it in their usual brutally funny style.

Here’s the post from MNL that caught their attention.

@Manuelllooking my little sister made this can we get a free ticket ? With a photo of a friendship bracelet made from plastic lettered beads, saying Ryanair

They responded in kind, if not kindness.

Two lettered plastic beads on a string, simply saying NO

At the time of writing, less than 24 hours after it was posted, their smackdown has more than 11,000 retweets, and a whole load of comments like these –

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Good side hustle.

READ MORE

That unfortunate Coldplay couple prompted no end of funny responses but we reckon Ryanair did it best

Source Ryanair Image @Manuelllooking, Wikimedia Commons