A man in a Vietnam veteran cap and an amazing fur coat confronted ICE goons in Minneapolis – 16 people thanking this stylish legend for his service

The outrageous killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week continues to send shockwaves throughout the US.

Amid rising protests and condemnation, one man has gone viral online for his confrontation with ICE officers on the streets of the Minnesota city.

Wearing a Vietnam Veterans cap and the most fabulous fur coat, the man calmly but furiously berates the officers for their actions.

"You're here to terrorize this city" – Vietnam Veteran confronts Federal ICE agents outside Whipple Federal Building in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/4YHZUGumhZ — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) January 8, 2026

He said:

“[You are] a bunch of bitches. You heard it from me. That’s right. I hope you can see through those thick-ass glasses that you fucked up. You stand there and sanction this bullshit and they killed a woman. They’re ruining businesses that have been here for generations. They’re fucking up this community. You can go home safe. But no, you’re here to terrorise this city. A bunch of bitches if I’ve ever seen a bunch. And I’m telling you to your face. And if you don’t like it, fuck you!”

Here’s additional footage of the as-yet unnamed man speaking.

Additional clip of this Vietnam Veteran confronting ICE Federal Agents outside Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/AmMMnRq4zk — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) January 9, 2026

His message – and his look – has caught the eye of people online, and the clips have gone viral over the last few days.

he's gonna look sensational in a historically archived website article 50 years from now and incite a new generation to protest in the finest of furs WOW pic.twitter.com/KE6ntKZQB7 — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) January 8, 2026

And he got that shit on. https://t.co/74fBsyXPsl — Jack Freeman (@jackfreemanjr) January 8, 2026

Pulled up to the protest in a mink coat and said, "Screw ICE and PETA." pic.twitter.com/L7WoPTVKgt — Eth (@ethetician) January 8, 2026

He Got That Teddy Pendergrass On… pic.twitter.com/zTJCK121wn — AG (@AGCypher) January 9, 2026

Vietnam vet or not that jacket fly af ‍ — (@mfBRAT_eth) January 8, 2026

Black people in America have a level of patriotism that is unmatched. This is a hill that I’ll die on. https://t.co/YdeLRI46eR — Chris Towler (@blkprofcct) January 8, 2026

That fur is NASTY. Our revolution do be the met gala I’m crying Vince ate that so bad https://t.co/b5BUKK4Oqp — MECCA (@iH8Meccavellii) January 9, 2026

Worth noting that not a single Republican has ever even remotely had that shit on to this effect https://t.co/9elo5ee5ow — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) January 9, 2026

putting on your finest mink to call ICE agents a bunch of bitches, now that’s living, baby! https://t.co/rUTMVsXpeG — Carats LeVert (@thirstinmore) January 9, 2026

the coat, the message, the conviction. this is everything. https://t.co/JbEswCDCQo — Lindsay Poss (@LindsayPoss) January 8, 2026

The drip on this old black man as he reads ICE for filth. *chef's kiss* https://t.co/QpjOQR7bw2 — Winston A. Marshall (@TheSwaggyBlerd) January 9, 2026

Veteran energy, mink coat, zero chill respect. — Doran (@doranmaul) January 9, 2026

Them: you get more conservative as you get older.

This man and his immaculate style: https://t.co/z216GJwOx9 — tracey helton mitchell MPA (@traceyh415) January 9, 2026

