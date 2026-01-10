News ice Minneapolis the US

A man in a Vietnam veteran cap and an amazing fur coat confronted ICE goons in Minneapolis – 16 people thanking this stylish legend for his service

Michael White. Updated January 10th, 2026

The outrageous killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week continues to send shockwaves throughout the US.

Amid rising protests and condemnation, one man has gone viral online for his confrontation with ICE officers on the streets of the Minnesota city.

Wearing a Vietnam Veterans cap and the most fabulous fur coat, the man calmly but furiously berates the officers for their actions.
.

He said:

“[You are] a bunch of bitches. You heard it from me. That’s right. I hope you can see through those thick-ass glasses that you fucked up. You stand there and sanction this bullshit and they killed a woman. They’re ruining businesses that have been here for generations. They’re fucking up this community. You can go home safe. But no, you’re here to terrorise this city. A bunch of bitches if I’ve ever seen a bunch. And I’m telling you to your face. And if you don’t like it, fuck you!”

Here’s additional footage of the as-yet unnamed man speaking.
.

His message – and his look – has caught the eye of people online, and the clips have gone viral over the last few days.

