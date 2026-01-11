News donald trump greenland

Donald Trump said Greenland doesn’t own the land “just because they landed a boat there 500 years ago” and the irony meter just exploded

Michael White. Updated January 11th, 2026

This weekend, Donald Trump has provided us with a rich seam of terrifying and hilarious (they usually go hand in hand when it comes to him) quotes and news moments.

First, there was his reading aloud of a note that Marco Rubio handed him that was meant to be private during a meeting with the oil industry.

Then there was Trump’s bizarre break in the same meeting to stare out a window at the as-yet unbuilt East Wing ballroom.

Now we’ve gotten a real doozy in the context of Greenland.

In particular, behold this line of reasoning from Trump’s mind, the sharpest mind, doctors say they’ve never seen a sharper mind.

Trump is referring to his ongoing obsession with taking over Greenland, which is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

And his latest justification as to why the US is entitled to go into the country?

“The fact that they landed a boat there 500 years ago doesn’t mean they own the land.”

Erm…

The lack of self-awareness, the irony, the obvious historical parallels to Trump’s logic might have been lost on him, but they weren’t on everyone else.

Source: Twitter/X/clashreport