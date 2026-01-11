Donald Trump said Greenland doesn’t own the land “just because they landed a boat there 500 years ago” and the irony meter just exploded

News donald trump greenland

This weekend, Donald Trump has provided us with a rich seam of terrifying and hilarious (they usually go hand in hand when it comes to him) quotes and news moments.

First, there was his reading aloud of a note that Marco Rubio handed him that was meant to be private during a meeting with the oil industry.

Then there was Trump’s bizarre break in the same meeting to stare out a window at the as-yet unbuilt East Wing ballroom.

Now we’ve gotten a real doozy in the context of Greenland.

Trump: I’m not talking about buying Greenland — though I might talk about that later — but right now, we are going to do something with Greenland, whether they like it or not. Because if we don’t, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or… pic.twitter.com/AdGjef2Hhx — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 9, 2026

In particular, behold this line of reasoning from Trump’s mind, the sharpest mind, doctors say they’ve never seen a sharper mind.

Trump on Greenland: The fact that they landed a boat there 500 years ago doesn’t mean they own the land. pic.twitter.com/Ybha6NfyTb — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 9, 2026

Trump is referring to his ongoing obsession with taking over Greenland, which is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

And his latest justification as to why the US is entitled to go into the country?

“The fact that they landed a boat there 500 years ago doesn’t mean they own the land.”

Erm…

The lack of self-awareness, the irony, the obvious historical parallels to Trump’s logic might have been lost on him, but they weren’t on everyone else.

So the same goes for White Americans then no? https://t.co/M9dpmNGQJy — Ash (@theashrb) January 9, 2026

boy do i have something to tell you https://t.co/pUSMYx9Wej — ♡ mari/cohe ♡ (@noinconsistency) January 10, 2026

who is gonna tell him https://t.co/mBBVAgnpL2 — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 10, 2026

so you finally agree to give the usa back to the native americans how nice of you donald https://t.co/SvyZCzmsOc pic.twitter.com/JI3buXzj8p — noA (@whacklez) January 10, 2026

It's incredible being totally immune to irony — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) January 10, 2026

By that logic Americans have no claim to the USA whatsoever… Return it to the natives. — LaGeneraless (@lageneraless) January 10, 2026

Native Americans would like a word… https://t.co/9vzW7sZ9q8 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 10, 2026

I guess it’s true what they say about Americans having no concept of irony whatsoever. https://t.co/tVcD41LDIa — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) January 10, 2026

Trump has gone so far right he has wrapped back around the political spectrum and become woke again https://t.co/4d3dsTLgAf — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 10, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/clashreport