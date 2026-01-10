News donald trump venezeula

Marco Rubio passed Trump a private note during a Venezuela oil meeting, but Trump read it out loud to everyone – 20 responses worth sharing with a crowd

Michael White. Updated January 10th, 2026

Donald Trump, as he likes to tell you, is the sharpest mind in politics. Totally focused on the job. Comfortable multi-tasking and concentrating on more than one important topic at a time – especially when he’s just taken over another whole country and his sights on another.

His mental acuity and old age-defying skills were on full display at a roundtable press conference at the White House on Friday with oil giants like Chevron and ExxonMobil.

The aim of the meeting was persuade them to invest $100bn in Venezuela’s infrastructure, following the US attack on the country and the toppling of its president last weekend.

Alas, Trump has two vintage senior moments during the meeting.

First, Trump’s attention turned to his new ballroom, where he got up from the table, wandered over to the window, and stared wistfully outside, while going on about how great the new building will be.

.

.

But best of all was when Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, passed Trump a private note mid-presidential ramble – only for Trump to read it aloud rather than to himself.

Little Marco’s note read: “Go back to Chevron, they want to discuss something.”

What was it Marco was recently saying about Cuba being run by incompetent, senile old men?

As you’d expect, Trump’s doddery behaviour drew a lot of amused and alarmed attention online.

