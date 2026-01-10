Trump wandered away from a meeting with oil bosses to stare out a window and ramble about ballroom construction – 20 unforgettable reactions

News donald trump the US

Say what you like what Donald Trump – and there’s little left to be said anymore – but nobody can deny he’s totally focused on the job.

Take this meeting with the oil industry the other day, where he held a roundtable press conference to convince companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron to invest in Venezuela’s oil infrastructure.

The chief executive of oil company ExxonMobil says Venezuela is currently “uninvestable” as he calls for “significant changes” to the country’s legal system at a White House meeting with Donald Trump and other oil executives. https://t.co/5MpePzQTlm Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/HPJEQx0ajL — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 9, 2026

Now, maybe it was because he was being told something he didn’t want to hear in the gathering. But at one stage the 79-year-old president abruptly paused the meeting to walk over to the window and gaze wistfully out at the construction site of his new $350m ballroom.

Trump stops mid-sentence to admire his ballroom: “Wow. What a beaut… Unusual time to look, but I figured we might as well” pic.twitter.com/uf9kcpzhHi — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 9, 2026

All while rambling about its good qualities, including how it could withstand any seemingly very violent inaugurations he imagines taking place in the future.

Trump on the ballroom: “It will take care of the inauguration with bulletproof glass, drone-proof ceilings, and everything else unfortunately that today you need.” pic.twitter.com/RHSt95eoh6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2026

Trump’s little break during a high-stakes meeting with international implications did not go unnoticed.

