News donald trump the US

Trump wandered away from a meeting with oil bosses to stare out a window and ramble about ballroom construction – 20 unforgettable reactions

Michael White. Updated January 10th, 2026

Say what you like what Donald Trump – and there’s little left to be said anymore – but nobody can deny he’s totally focused on the job.

Take this meeting with the oil industry the other day, where he held a roundtable press conference to convince companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron to invest in Venezuela’s oil infrastructure.

Now, maybe it was because he was being told something he didn’t want to hear in the gathering. But at one stage the 79-year-old president abruptly paused the meeting to walk over to the window and gaze wistfully out at the construction site of his new $350m ballroom.
All while rambling about its good qualities, including how it could withstand any seemingly very violent inaugurations he imagines taking place in the future.

Trump’s little break during a high-stakes meeting with international implications did not go unnoticed.

