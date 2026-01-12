Donald Trump took time out from a meeting to admire his ballroom that’s not been built yet – 14 funniest and most brutally on-point takedowns

US donald trump white house

To the White House now, where Donald Trump was in a meeting with the people he cares about more than anyone else in the world – that’s right, oil industry executives.

But even all those petrodollars in the same room wasn’t enough to stop Trump’s mind from wandering, in this case the ballroom he is sticking on the side of the White House which he took time out to admire.

Even though it obviously hasn’t been built yet. And it’s quite the watch.

Trump suddenly interrupted a meeting with oil executives “Hold on, I need to look at my beautiful ballroom” — then got up and walked to the door. “Wow. What a view! This is the door to the ballroom!” pic.twitter.com/5VzlvTIy02 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 10, 2026

It generated no end of comment and these people surely said it best.

