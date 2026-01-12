17 funniest things people think the new Morrissey album cover artwork looks like
It’s six years since former Smiths frontman Morrissey released new music, but according to him, that’s because nobody would publish his material due to him being a staunch defender of free speech.
We have news for you, Steven. Making anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim comments, as well as describing acid attackers as being entirely non-white isn’t free speech…it’s bigotry.
However, Morrissey has now made a deal with his previous record label, Sire, to release his new album, Make-up is a Lie, and the choice of cover photo has been raising eyebrows.
Can’t believe this is really the cover art for Morrissey’s new album, but it really is. Quite amusing, I suppose.
— John Self (@john-self.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 9:33 PM
He was looking for a record label and then he found a record label, and heaven knows he’s risible now. Here are some of the things it brought to people’s minds.
1.
Morrissey here doing a “just sold a China dog for a £7 profit on bargain hunt” pose
— Twlldun (@twlldun.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 11:32 AM
2.
He’s just seen Ben Stokes catch Voges at fifth slip off his bowling
— Rick Burin (@rickburin.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM
3.
Was this one of those games were someone said, "The most recent picture on your camera roll is…" and in this case, it was "…your new album cover" and that's what they went with?
— Rob Pollard (@robpollard45.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 10:40 PM
4.
"He turned himself into a pickle! A PICKLE!"
— Cezary Jan Strusiewicz (@ostrichson.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 11:38 AM
5.
Caption: “Oh my God, I went a week without canceling a show!!”
— Sledge. Matt Sledge. (@mattsledge.xyz) January 9, 2026 at 11:54 PM
6.
— Bashing on regardless (@bashingon.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 1:51 PM
7.
Milliseconds after someone threw the pork pie; milliseconds before it sails into in his horrified mouth.
— Adam Macqueen (@adammacqueen.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:14 PM
8.
— Mike Knell (@blat.at) January 11, 2026 at 8:43 PM
9.
He looks like the album should be called “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter”
— Coates is Odd This Day (@oddthisday.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 4:41 PM