Kyle Rittenhouse, the baby-faced darling of the American Right, claims water is turning people gay – 18 scathing takedowns

We now cross live to ‘WTF is wrong with the US Right? Episode 2,788’, where we find Kyle Rittenhouse, the man who was just 17 when he shot three people who were protesting against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha Wisconsin – two of them fatally.

The now-23-year-old has become the darling of the 4Chan/Breitbart/Maga set, and they’re going to soil themselves with delight at his latest nugget of wisdom.

Straight from the world in which Captain Brainworm is removing vaccines for fabricated reasons, and they’ve put a wrestling mogul in charge of education.

You won’t be surprised to learn that Community Notes got involved.

People were every bit as scornful as you’d imagine.

An unlimited source of stupid. pic.twitter.com/cGGMxRcSSD — Al Cappuccino…☕️ (@AlCappuccinoIT) January 11, 2026

This is so stupid. Everyone knows the fluoride in our water is making people liberal. Prove me wrong. pic.twitter.com/285ham6J6A — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) January 11, 2026

Rittenhouse strikes me as the kind of person who uses "abcde" as his password for everything. — The Fourth (@RomanNumeral_IV) January 11, 2026

How did I miss this gem? pic.twitter.com/0z7yIIFXZ1 — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) January 11, 2026

Has gay thoughts. Immediately blames water supply https://t.co/VanOVUh4FX — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) January 11, 2026

He's right. There are zero gay people in Quebec. https://t.co/THdY1jlFAO — Nora Loreto (@NoLore) January 11, 2026

Kyle’s had a homosexual encounter with someone with good teeth and now he’s angry at water. pic.twitter.com/HeJKxzaWnU — Craig. (@bambibristol) January 11, 2026

This is the type of shit that kept you from passing a simple military exam. You’re an absolute imbecile https://t.co/7qsGiTEezp — "All I do is" Nguyen (@Nguyen_anime3) January 11, 2026

