Kyle Rittenhouse, the baby-faced darling of the American Right, claims water is turning people gay – 18 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 12th, 2026

We now cross live to ‘WTF is wrong with the US Right? Episode 2,788’, where we find Kyle Rittenhouse, the man who was just 17 when he shot three people who were protesting against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha Wisconsin – two of them fatally.

The now-23-year-old has become the darling of the 4Chan/Breitbart/Maga set, and they’re going to soil themselves with delight at his latest nugget of wisdom.

Prove me wrong. The fluoride in our water is making people gay. Drink clean water.

Straight from the world in which Captain Brainworm is removing vaccines for fabricated reasons, and they’ve put a wrestling mogul in charge of education.

You won’t be surprised to learn that Community Notes got involved.

Studies and health agencies find no link between fluoride in tap water and being gay. U.S. fluoridation is set at 0.7 mg/L to prevent cavities, and agencies do not report any effect on sexual orientation.

People were every bit as scornful as you’d imagine.

