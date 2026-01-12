Tory turned Reform UK-er Nadhim Zahawi was gloriously owned by his own words and no amount of deleting on Twitter could save him

Politics Nadhim Zahawi nigel farage Reform UK

Nadhim Zahawi – you remember, the former chancellor for 15 minutes who admitted to claiming expenses for electricity used in the stables on his private estate – has become the latest high profile Conservative to defect to Reform UK.

Nigel Farage welcomed his newest recruit with open arms in spite of Reform UK basically turning into some sort of care home for Tory MPs most readily associated with the Johnson/Sunak/Truss era.

I warmly welcome @NadhimZahawi to Reform UK. A successful businessman who reached the top of the tree in politics and knows how to get stuff done. pic.twitter.com/c8NKNLACr7 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 12, 2026

And we mention it because Zahawi’s switch on Monday had people – lots of people – reminding him of what he had to say about Farage and his party over on Twitter.

“Nadhim Zahawi, a few years ago you tweeted: ‘I’m not British born Mr Nigel Farage, I’m as British you are. Your comments are offensive and racist. I would be frightened to live in a country run by you'”@nadhimzahawi has just joined Reform. pic.twitter.com/eYA9O3Iwa2 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) January 12, 2026

And a slightly longer clip for context (and their answers, such as they were).

“A few years ago you tweeted: ‘I’m not British born Mr Nigel Farage, I’m as British as you are. Your comments are offensive and racist “I would be frightened to live in a country run by you” Nadhim Zahawi is questioned on previous criticism of Farage after defecting to Reform pic.twitter.com/Qd2OFDgzyk — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) January 12, 2026

The fixed grin on Zahawi’s face surely speaks volumes, unlike whatever the hell Farage had to say in response.

Might need to delete some tweets Nadhim https://t.co/uwNTPHyRhN — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 12, 2026

Fortunately for us and everyone else, people kept the receipts.

He’s taken my advice and deleted it. Too late: pic.twitter.com/fXSsuSiDkh — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 12, 2026

Ta-dah!

And that wasn’t all.

Didn’t delete this one, yet.

Nothing in the obituaries either. pic.twitter.com/I7bpvarZd8 — ℂ (@SteveACooper) January 12, 2026

Boom.

Like rats leaving a sinking ship, scurrying to the safety of a nearby sewer. https://t.co/EBOvJfXXjc — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 12, 2026

These awful people are morally vapid. They don’t believe in anything. They’re professional shape shifters who’ll do and say anything if they think it’ll curry favour. Politics is full of them and I’m sick of it. — Bzp (@b_z_p1) January 12, 2026

The Internet always has the receipts. pic.twitter.com/Q5e17BFRX9 — Baron Manfred Von Dangleflange (@VonDangleflange) January 12, 2026

Nadim Zahawi got the taxpayer to heat his stables & was forced to pay a multi million pound penalty for avoiding his own tax As Tory Chancellor he hit the poorest working class hardest He now joins Farage & the Reform Party

Make of that what you will — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) January 12, 2026

Reform is a rebrand of tories just more racist, whats happening in usa will happen here if the public vote these idiots in — A-I (@Unlucky_Dude2) January 12, 2026

