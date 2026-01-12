Politics Nadhim Zahawi nigel farage Reform UK

Tory turned Reform UK-er Nadhim Zahawi was gloriously owned by his own words and no amount of deleting on Twitter could save him

John Plunkett. Updated January 12th, 2026

Nadhim Zahawi – you remember, the former chancellor for 15 minutes who admitted to claiming expenses for electricity used in the stables on his private estate – has become the latest high profile Conservative to defect to Reform UK.

Nigel Farage welcomed his newest recruit with open arms in spite of Reform UK basically turning into some sort of care home for Tory MPs most readily associated with the Johnson/Sunak/Truss era.

And we mention it because Zahawi’s switch on Monday had people – lots of people – reminding him of what he had to say about Farage and his party over on Twitter.

And a slightly longer clip for context (and their answers, such as they were).

The fixed grin on Zahawi’s face surely speaks volumes, unlike whatever the hell Farage had to say in response.

Fortunately for us and everyone else, people kept the receipts.

Ta-dah!

And that wasn’t all.

Boom.

