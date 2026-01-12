This clip of Andrew Tate being the ‘final boss’ wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was – 14 knockout takedowns

Celebrity Andrew tate

It’s been a little while since Andrew Tate stepped back into the boxing ring and had his backside handed back to him on a silver platter.

We mention it again because this video of the clown prince of the toxic manosphere being the ‘final boss’ has just gone viral on Twitter, presumably an attempt by someone to right some of the wrongs of his most unfortunate pummelling by Chase DeMoor.

The final boss pic.twitter.com/qiv02j9wT5 — TOP G (@topguniversity_) January 6, 2026

Except it wasn’t the slam dunk @topguniversity_ presumably thought it was, and these people surely said it best.

that’s exactly why there are weight categories in boxing… and we’ve all seen how he went down to his knees with a single punch from a Twink of his own division https://t.co/3l2HnQuJCE — Gopesh Khetan (@GopeshKhetan) January 8, 2026

He never been a pro pic.twitter.com/OrRpN68guc — LunaClassic ™ (@LunaClassicHQ) January 7, 2026

picked somebody untrained and half his size and has still got his fans posting edits, truly the greatest grifter of this generation https://t.co/e7ulo3dHG6 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) January 7, 2026

The final loser pic.twitter.com/yJpHpMKGx2 — david inyy (@BinanceSavvy) January 6, 2026

You didnt have to use AI There are videos of him fighting https://t.co/SBSWpyiYpp pic.twitter.com/Z2doR1sHoz — BoyceIsHere (@boyceishere) January 7, 2026

