Donald Trump declared himself ‘Acting President of Venezuela’ and these 15 replies asked him to act his age instead

Politics donald trump venezuela wtf

Another day, another insane social media meltdown from the President of the United States. Only this time, Donald Trump is forcing himself on another country that didn’t elect him.

Trump took to Truth Social to post that he is now the acting President of Venezuela alongside his picture and some Wikipedia-style bio details.

Trump posts that he’s “Acting President of Venezuela” pic.twitter.com/Hgbj4ZhqMr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2026

It’s disturbing that he’d post this. It’s even more disturbing that he believes it is official.

What a nightmare. He’s like the drunk guy at a house party who corners you and won’t stop talking about how much money he makes. Only instead of a house party, it’s the world. And instead of how much money he makes it’s… oh, wait a minute, that still checks out.

In any case, no one online was excited to see Donald’s executive power extended (however fictitiously).

He’s not even the acting president of America. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 12, 2026

We’re watching what happens when an already famously angry and petty man slides into dementia in his twilight years, and everyone around him has to pretend it isn’t happening. — WeaselSec (@WeaselSec) January 12, 2026

It’s a warm climate. Trump should take up residence there. No enforceable term limits. We’ll forward all mail. https://t.co/h9Zd3VsZhk — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 12, 2026

We’re being led by the people who ate glue in school. — Lawrence Ross: LakeShow, GGMU, Go Bears! ’06! (@alpha1906) January 12, 2026

This is unambiguous grounds for impeachment, conviction, and removal from office tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JiDZKX1V65 — James Veriton (@JamesVeriton) January 12, 2026

