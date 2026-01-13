Politics donald trump venezuela wtf

Donald Trump declared himself ‘Acting President of Venezuela’ and these 15 replies asked him to act his age instead

Saul Hutson. Updated January 13th, 2026

Another day, another insane social media meltdown from the President of the United States. Only this time, Donald Trump is forcing himself on another country that didn’t elect him.

Trump took to Truth Social to post that he is now the acting President of Venezuela alongside his picture and some Wikipedia-style bio details.

It’s disturbing that he’d post this. It’s even more disturbing that he believes it is official.

What a nightmare. He’s like the drunk guy at a house party who corners you and won’t stop talking about how much money he makes. Only instead of a house party, it’s the world. And instead of how much money he makes it’s… oh, wait a minute, that still checks out.

In any case, no one online was excited to see Donald’s executive power extended (however fictitiously).

