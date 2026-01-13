The US Border Patrol chief said 90% of Americans were ‘happy to see’ ICE on the streets and 100% of the replies begged to differ

News homeland security ice target

As ICE agents continue to terrorize innocent bystanders around the United States, the head of the United States Border Patrol continues to lie to himself and the public.

Gregory Bovino appeared on Fox News to assure everyone that ICE is doing great and thanks for asking.

Bovino: “Something else here as far as what happened in that Target store is truly I felt sorry for the public, and the reason for that is by and large 90% of the public are happy to see us. They like to engage with us, talk with us and find out about our missions.” pic.twitter.com/SppJi8WSU3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2026

As long as you don’t watch the news or look at social media or ever leave your house or open your eyes, this is great news.

Unfortunately, for anyone else, these comments don’t exactly line up with the truth.

The senseless murder of Renee Good was captured on camera for all to see. The protests were strong before her murder and have only grown in intensity and size since.

Then there’s the unfortunate matter (for Bovino, at least) of this video, which captured a full fleet of ICE agents in formation so Bovino could go take a tinkle.

Really can’t get over this video of more than a half dozen ICE agents forming a tactical perimeter at a suburban Minnesota Target so their commander can use the bathroom, cosplaying like they’re in Fallujah. What an absurd waste of taxpayer dollars. pic.twitter.com/0svLVXq49X — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 12, 2026

Not exactly the warm heroes welcome he described. The internet wasn’t much kinder.

What the fuck is Bovino smoking !!!! 90% of the people hate your guts!!!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 13, 2026

Greg Bovine, Trump’s pint-sized head of the ICE Gestapo, says 90% of the American public is happy to see his murdering thugs- despite the fact that they heckled everywhere they go. https://t.co/4qseE7UEyy — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) January 13, 2026

Yes and that’s totally proven by every single video showing people protesting you and telling you to get the F out of their city https://t.co/UY3dhu1EHc — JayMallow (@JayMallow3) January 13, 2026

I don’t think so, shortie. The vast majority of people hate your fucking guts and want to see you gone. — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) January 13, 2026

If 90% of the public loved ICE, they wouldn’t need riot gear and chemical spray to shop at Target. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) January 13, 2026

I’m from Minnesota and I can say with certainty that 90% of us want you the fuck out you fucking ghoul — ThatDoxYouKnow (@ThatDoxYouKnow) January 13, 2026

90% of the Minneapolis population is not okay with ICE shooting women and abducting US citizens. — Dr.B (@boulware_dr) January 13, 2026

