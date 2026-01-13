News homeland security ice target

The US Border Patrol chief said 90% of Americans were ‘happy to see’ ICE on the streets and 100% of the replies begged to differ

Saul Hutson. Updated January 13th, 2026

As ICE agents continue to terrorize innocent bystanders around the United States, the head of the United States Border Patrol continues to lie to himself and the public.

Gregory Bovino appeared on Fox News to assure everyone that ICE is doing great and thanks for asking.

As long as you don’t watch the news or look at social media or ever leave your house or open your eyes, this is great news.

Unfortunately, for anyone else, these comments don’t exactly line up with the truth.

The senseless murder of Renee Good was captured on camera for all to see. The protests were strong before her murder and have only grown in intensity and size since.

Then there’s the unfortunate matter (for Bovino, at least) of this video, which captured a full fleet of ICE agents in formation so Bovino could go take a tinkle.

Not exactly the warm heroes welcome he described. The internet wasn’t much kinder.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2