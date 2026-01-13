The White House declared an end to the war … on protein – 15 lip-smacking responses

US RFK Jr. white house

With all of the tense and violent conflicts taking place around the world, the White House has picked a really important war to tackle next.

Lookout, protein, RFK Jr. and his worms are coming to get you.

The latest swing and miss to emerge from the White House is this bizarre Twitter post putting the word out that fighting protein will no longer be an issue for Americans.

Confusing choice of imagery here. RFK Jr. was creepy enough. No need to cast him in the shadows like a horror movie poster.

Based on the comments, protein was never an issue. But the facts have never before stopped this White House from building up a straw man argument and then taking it out.

Tuck your napkin in to your collar and feast on these replies.

1.

I can’t believe I missed an entire war — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) January 12, 2026

2.

This is not the health war that needs to be fought. https://t.co/W6XGt0V8Fv — Lesley Russell Wolpe (@LRussellWolpe) January 12, 2026

3.

I never had a problem with protein It’s your war on vaccines that bothers me https://t.co/EZICwOQCfC — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) January 12, 2026

4.

5.

END THE WAR ON SCIENCE YOU SHADOWY FREAK https://t.co/sGMi1EbAdW — 314 Action (@314action) January 12, 2026

6.

Begs the question, are the multiple wars trump claims to have ended also food related? — BETTY (@betty_nft) January 12, 2026

7.