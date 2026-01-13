This Mega Maga made an unfortunate schoolboy error and it surely spoke volumes about the rise of the American right

US fails MAGA

Like us, you may not be overly familiar with the world of Nick Shirley.

He’s a Mega Maga YouTube influencer with a thing for ‘conspiracy-minded takes on hot-button rightwing issues’, says the Guardian, going especially viral with his video aboutMinneapolis’s Somali American community.

We mention him because of this particular clip of an interview in which he made an unfortunate schoolboy error, a lesson he may very well never be allowed to forget.

“Who do you think are the three most benevolent billionaires? Nick Shirley: “What do you mean by the word bellevolent?” This is literally their favorite journalist. pic.twitter.com/fw2AUbrCYa — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) January 12, 2026

Even the deer behind him looks embarrassed by it. And these 13 people surely said it best.



“Belnevonent” lmao yeah people need to wake up to this dude just being a genuine fucking idiot https://t.co/GYOKyl4KdP — j aubrey (@jaubreyYT) January 13, 2026



this is why they’ve been going after education, they want everyone outside of the ruling class to operate at this capacity https://t.co/abpNATEO1f — Neb | ️‍ (@NebsGoodTakes) January 13, 2026



The dude couldn’t spell cat if you spotted him the c and the t. https://t.co/9BiMeylMoT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 12, 2026



This is the problem with MAGA. You can’t argue with people who are this stupid. This guy needs a chaperone, not a Pulitzer. All the people saying Somalis are stupid sound like this guy. https://t.co/S6LUuW14rC — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) January 13, 2026



genuinely illiterate and somehow the reason kristi noem sent 2000 ice agents to minneapolis and a mother is dead https://t.co/VkIbT21MW6 — ostonox (@ostonox) January 13, 2026

6.