Tommy Robinson complained about the adult dating ads on YouTube and it was a glorious self-own for the ages

Updated January 13th, 2026

To the world – briefly – of Tommy Robinson wannabe Stehen Yaxley-Lennon, who’s a big fan of free speech especially if the person doing the speaking agrees with him.

Robinson has been putting his big brain to work on the issue of online regulation, specifically Keir Starmer’s determination to halt the shocking ease with which people can make sexualised images of others without their consent using Elon Musk’s Grok.

And he highlighted the adult dating ads he gets on YouTube and asked if the PM was going to do anything about that.

To save you the bother of actually clicking on X, here is Robinson’s tweet in full.

While @Keir_Starmer wants to heavily regulate if not BAN X outright, because of ‘weak content moderation’, I wonder what he thinks of YouTube ads that advertise ‘Gay Love’ with No Age Limit?

Let’s be realistic, he wants to control X content because he FEARS it.

He hates being exposed for the mealy mouthed totalitarian WEF loving, Fabian, Trotskyist, utopian scumbag he really is.

He’s an ideologically captured imbecile who’s only concern is POWER.

Nothing else matters to him.

Not the RAPE of generations of Britain’s daughters.

Not the working class.

Not the preservation of western culture.

We need to call for another election and remove this TYRANT as soon as possible.

#TwoTierKeir

And while we have no more access to Robinson’s search history than anyone else – maybe he was looking at someone else’s phone, right? – it’s fair to say that people had a theory. Lots of people.

Then the plot thickened.

Someone must have borrowed your laptop, Stephen.

