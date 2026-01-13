Tommy Robinson complained about the adult dating ads on YouTube and it was a glorious self-own for the ages

Celebrity Tommy Robinson youtube

To the world – briefly – of Tommy Robinson wannabe Stehen Yaxley-Lennon, who’s a big fan of free speech especially if the person doing the speaking agrees with him.

Robinson has been putting his big brain to work on the issue of online regulation, specifically Keir Starmer’s determination to halt the shocking ease with which people can make sexualised images of others without their consent using Elon Musk’s Grok.

And he highlighted the adult dating ads he gets on YouTube and asked if the PM was going to do anything about that.

While @Keir_Starmer wants to heavily regulate if not BAN X outright, because of ‘weak content moderation’, I wonder what he thinks of YouTube ads that advertise ‘Gay Love’ with No Age Limit? Let’s be realistic, he wants to control X content because he FEARS it. He hates being… pic.twitter.com/VxYzoHdeR7 — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) January 12, 2026

To save you the bother of actually clicking on X, here is Robinson’s tweet in full.

While @Keir_Starmer wants to heavily regulate if not BAN X outright, because of ‘weak content moderation’, I wonder what he thinks of YouTube ads that advertise ‘Gay Love’ with No Age Limit? Let’s be realistic, he wants to control X content because he FEARS it. He hates being exposed for the mealy mouthed totalitarian WEF loving, Fabian, Trotskyist, utopian scumbag he really is. He’s an ideologically captured imbecile who’s only concern is POWER. Nothing else matters to him. Not the RAPE of generations of Britain’s daughters. Not the working class. Not the preservation of western culture. We need to call for another election and remove this TYRANT as soon as possible. #TwoTierKeir

And while we have no more access to Robinson’s search history than anyone else – maybe he was looking at someone else’s phone, right? – it’s fair to say that people had a theory. Lots of people.

YouTube ads are targeted based on the user, Stephen — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 12, 2026

hiya tommy, just checking that you’re aware that ads are personalised to what you interact with https://t.co/kJxp172m2i — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) January 12, 2026

hey tommy just wondering if you’re aware ads are personalised based on what you interact with — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) January 12, 2026

The YouTube ads we all see are algorithmically tailored to our personal tastes and viewing habits, Stephen. https://t.co/LrAJCa8nyJ — Miffy (@miffythegamer) January 12, 2026

YouTube ads are personalised Tommy. This would explain all that pent up anger you have though. — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) January 12, 2026

BREAKING Tough day at the office for Tommy Robinson, as he accidentally tells the world about his algorithm. pic.twitter.com/sSAaiD4zyJ — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) January 13, 2026

Ten Names, ads are personalised toward the user. pic.twitter.com/NKd04jnobA — Dobby Club (@DobbyClub06) January 12, 2026

Then the plot thickened.

So this was really interesting to me because I’m a very gay man and never get this ad that Stephen got. So I did a little digging how he got this… pretty interesting that when you google it this image only shows up in relation to his tweet, not the website https://t.co/BaDSjZS44y pic.twitter.com/MHjUtynp82 — Connor (@comingupconnor) January 12, 2026

Someone must have borrowed your laptop, Stephen.

