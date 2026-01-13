UKIP’s proposed new logo is raising all the red (and black) flags, for reasons which must be obvious – 17 frank responses

Politics far right UKIP

While the direct descendent of UKIP, Reform UK, is riding high in the polls and welcoming a new Tory into its fold almost every week, the parent party is dwindling. Can anyone even name the leader without looking it up? Possibly not even its leader can do that.

Just a few months after unveiling a highly questionable new logo, they’ve submitted a slightly modified version to the Electoral Commission, once again drawing negative reactions. Well-deserved negative reactions.

Check this out –

Ukip have submitted a new logo and slogan to the Electoral Commission, swapping the £ pound sterling symbol for a cross, that looks very much like it is modelled on the Iron Cross used by Prussia & Germany 1871-1918 and Hitler's Nazi regime from 1933-45 [image or embed] — Sunder Katwala (sundersays) (@sundersays.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 8:20 AM

Quite a few people thought it was satire, and we checked the source before accepting it wasn’t.

Here’s the Iron Cross, for those not familiar with that particular design.

Eyebrows were well and truly raised.

For balance, as I do spend a lot of time poo-pooing suggestions that this or that thing is meant as a Nazi allusion, I should point out here that I absolutely believe that this logo is meant as a Nazi allusion, it’s an open and shut case. [image or embed] — Twlldun (@twlldun.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 8:39 AM

I've often joked that Reform is comprised of people that were born in 1956 but believe they lead the charge on D-Day and I do maintain that, UKIP is made up of the remnants of that group who also believe they were on the beaches that day… [image or embed] — Tom Roberts (@tpgroberts.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 8:36 AM

You can trace a direct path from the "you can't talk about immigration anymore" lie in the 2000s through political commentary on so called 'freedom of speech' and anti political correctness/wokeism to the shameless adoption of racist slogans and fascist and Nazi symbols today. #UKIP [image or embed] — I Am Incorrigible (@imincorrigible.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 9:18 AM

I'm old enough to have grown up in a time when standing against Naziism was patriotic and pre-ghost Ebeneezer Scrooge wasn't an aspirational role model. [image or embed] — Clo-tildings of Great Joy (@clothildek.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 10:08 AM

