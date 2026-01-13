The US Department of Defense is adding Grok to its military networks. What could possibly go wrong? 18 explosive reactions

US A.I. grok US politics

Six months after announcing a $200 million deal with Elon Musk’s problematic AI bot Grok, the US Department of Defense has confirmed that it is still pushing for it to be integrated into its Pentagon systems by the end of January.

The news was shared by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at SpaceX, watched by Musk.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced the integration of Elon Musk's xAI platform, Grok, into military networks as part of a new "AI acceleration strategy" during a visit to SpaceX. [image or embed] — Reuters (@reuters.com) January 13, 2026 at 4:13 AM

The announcement has landed in the middle of the latest Grok controversy over its sexualisation of photos of women and children, which has caused Ofcom to launch an investigation into whether it breaks any laws. Spoiler alert – it does.

Previous issues with Grok have included it making anti-semitic statements including Holocaust denial, racism, and being grossly inaccurate on less controversial topics. What could possibly go wrong with letting it loose on the USA’s missiles and military secrets?

Trump is funding Grok for military use, Hegseth is on TV announcing it right now. This timeline couldn't get any stupider — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 1:02 AM

All that means is that US bombers will have nude paintings of a teenage Betty Grable with swastika tattoos on the side of them. [image or embed] — Anonymous (@youranonnews.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 7:03 AM

Using AI for classified info? Hell NO. This dickbag needs to go NOW. He’s already killed people, now he’s going to get people killed. Why you don’t give junior field grade, right wing tv personality alpha bros power. They’ll fuck it up. Every time. Their confidence exceeds their competence. — LT Dan (@lt-dan.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 4:27 AM

