What’s a piece of advice you ignored but later realised was 100% correct? – 17 wise words to take note of right now

Even when advice is well-meaning, it’s all too easy not to follow it. After all, you know best, right?

Well… not necessarily. Sometimes you have to walk back your arrogance and pay attention to all of the tips you ignored. To save you learning the hard way, WittyMonk7391 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a piece of advice you ignored once, but later realized was 100% correct?’

If you’re smart, you’ll heed these top replies…

‘In senior year of high school I was blessed to have a car, which meant I could go from my front door to my heated car, straight into school. Total outside time <2 minutes. ‘One winter morning, nearly a foot of snow still accumulated on the ground, temperature near 0° F. I was leaving the house and my dad noticed I didn’t bring a jacket. ‘He urged me to bring one, and I stubbornly said “nah, there’s no need. I won’t even be outside at all until I get home later.” ‘Dad asks, “What if there’s a fire drill?” And I say “Then I guess I’ll be cold!” ‘Anyway, there was a fire drill that day, and yes, I was very cold. My dad was quite amused.’

-LetsDoTheNews

‘If you don’t take a break voluntarily, your body will force you to take one.’

-thesecrwns

‘’Go to the dentist regularly.’ Ignored it for years, now I’m paying thousands. Prevention is way cheaper than fixing problems.’

-Proud_yoyojuly_7788

‘Take care of your health early; everything else gets harder without it.’

-avatar_leo

‘Empathy with boundaries is compassion. Empathy without boundaries is self destruction.’

-Apprehensive-Air3138

‘If someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. The first time it’s said, it sounds harsh. Later, after a few burned bridges, wasted years, or I thought they’d change situations, it landed like a fact of physics. That I can’t change anyone.’

-mintleeaf

‘”Enjoy being a kid while you can”. I’m so tired’

-TheFieryBanana

‘Your actions matter more than your intentions.’

-Successful_Rabbit542

