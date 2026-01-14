How would you curse your worst enemy with a minor inconvenience? – 17 mildly annoying hexes

Round Ups Ask Reddit

At one time or another, we’ve all known someone who we would like to have bad things happen to them. But what if this fantasy could become a reality?

That’s the thinking behind a question set by SouthOwn6943. Over on r/AskReddit, they wanted to know how mischievous users would get their own back in a playful way by asking them the following:

‘You have been granted the power to make your worst enemy mildly inconvenienced for the rest of their life. What is the minor curse you’re placing on them?’

Magic wands at the ready, here are the top replies…

1.

‘They can never lie. Might be more than mild but I really hate this guy.’

-loritree

2.

‘They fart whenever they say their own name.’

-Superb-Coyote-8608

3.

‘Every time they button anything with more than one button, they mess up the first one and only realize when they reach the last button that they have them all wrong. Then they have to undo them all and start over.’

-cpt_ugh

4.

‘adblockers will no longer work.’

-rageofa1000suns

5.

‘They catch every red light every damn time’

-Extra-Mix9568

6.

‘I took a poll in the house, asking my son and partner. ‘My son: Always feeling like they have a hair on their tongue. Partner: An easily triggered gag reflex. Me: They always discover there’s no TP right after they sit down.’

-GhostMaskKid

7.

‘Whenever they wipe their arse they “poke through” every time.’

-farmboy_au

8.

‘Their phone battery is always at less than 15%.’

-nutnbetter2do

9.