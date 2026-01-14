Simply 17 examples of the most fabulously satisfying ‘petty revenge’ to make your day better

Life revenge

There’s only one thing sweeter than good old-fashioned revenge and that’s when it’s petty revenge. And the pettier the better!

And they don’t come much better than these, 17 of the finest examples of petty revenge as collected by the good people of BoredPanda

Go!

1.

(via)

2.

‘My Coworker Is A Flat Earther And It’s His Last Day’

(via)

3.

(via)

4.

(via)

5.

‘Locked my cat in the bathroom while I made a meal because he was being annoying. Revenge was had.’

(via)

6.

(via)

7.

‘Lad At Work Just Eats Everyone’s Treats. Tomorrow Will Be A Surprise For Him’



(via)

8.

(via)

9.



(via)