This magnificent Nina Conti clip with these two sisters is like the very definition of infectious laughter

We’ve been big fans of Nina Conti for a long time now but we’re not sure we’ve every laughed quite so hard at one of her clips like this.

Actually, we haven’t laughed this hard at basically anything for a long time now. Because it’s just magnificent.

Like the very definition of contagious laughter!

The clip also went viral on Twitter …

THIS IS TAKING ME OUT SO BAD LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/oSJiW99VPK — (@beyoncegarden) January 12, 2026

… and here are just a few of the very many comments it prompted.

1.

Turning people into ventriloquist puppets is GENIUS — Cody (@codyfromtargets) January 13, 2026

2.

Nina Conti is the one speaking—all the voices.

In her signature “human puppet” act (which this clip appears to be an example of), Nina Conti is a ventriloquist who puts special masks on audience volunteers. These masks cover the lower face and have a mechanism she controls… — Nature (@TurquoiseOceanB) January 13, 2026

3.

I’m dead. So good — Fox (33.3%) (@Foxxy_sol) January 13, 2026

4.

Using audience members as ventriloquist dummies is sooooo fuuuuckin gooood — Stoner Intellect (@StonerIntellect) January 13, 2026

5.

This made my day! Thank you — Craig Coker (@FromWhereICHG) January 13, 2026

6.

She got me laughing here like a mad man pic.twitter.com/hx26fwa1ow — Khojo_Hazard (@Khojo_HazardCR7) January 13, 2026

7.

I gave myself a face spasm laughing so hard! Omgawd I've never seen this before! So FUNNY! — logicallamb (a PureBlood unrulyewe) (@unrulyewe) January 13, 2026

