This magnificent Nina Conti clip with these two sisters is like the very definition of infectious laughter
We’ve been big fans of Nina Conti for a long time now but we’re not sure we’ve every laughed quite so hard at one of her clips like this.
Actually, we haven’t laughed this hard at basically anything for a long time now. Because it’s just magnificent.
@theninaconti These hardworking sisters were a lot of fun #ninaconti #humanventriloquism #ventriloquist #foryou #crowdwork ♬ original sound – Nina Conti
Like the very definition of contagious laughter!
Follow Nina Conti on Instagram here and on TikTok here and find out a whole lot more on her website here.
The clip also went viral on Twitter …
THIS IS TAKING ME OUT SO BAD LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/oSJiW99VPK
— (@beyoncegarden) January 12, 2026
… and here are just a few of the very many comments it prompted.
1.
Turning people into ventriloquist puppets is GENIUS
— Cody (@codyfromtargets) January 13, 2026
2.
Nina Conti is the one speaking—all the voices.
In her signature “human puppet” act (which this clip appears to be an example of), Nina Conti is a ventriloquist who puts special masks on audience volunteers. These masks cover the lower face and have a mechanism she controls…
— Nature (@TurquoiseOceanB) January 13, 2026
3.
I’m dead. So good
— Fox (33.3%) (@Foxxy_sol) January 13, 2026
4.
Using audience members as ventriloquist dummies is sooooo fuuuuckin gooood
— Stoner Intellect (@StonerIntellect) January 13, 2026
5.
This made my day! Thank you
— Craig Coker (@FromWhereICHG) January 13, 2026
6.
She got me laughing here like a mad man pic.twitter.com/hx26fwa1ow
— Khojo_Hazard (@Khojo_HazardCR7) January 13, 2026
7.
I gave myself a face spasm laughing so hard! Omgawd I've never seen this before! So FUNNY!
— logicallamb (a PureBlood unrulyewe) (@unrulyewe) January 13, 2026
