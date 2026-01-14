Entertainment comedy Nina conti

This magnificent Nina Conti clip with these two sisters is like the very definition of infectious laughter

We’ve been big fans of Nina Conti for a long time now but we’re not sure we’ve every laughed quite so hard at one of her clips like this.

Actually, we haven’t laughed this hard at basically anything for a long time now. Because it’s just magnificent.

@theninaconti These hardworking sisters were a lot of fun #ninaconti #humanventriloquism #ventriloquist #foryou #crowdwork ♬ original sound – Nina Conti

Like the very definition of contagious laughter!

Follow Nina Conti on Instagram here and on TikTok here and find out a whole lot more on her website here.

The clip also went viral on Twitter …

The clip also went viral on Twitter

