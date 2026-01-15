A Democratic congressman wants to force Ice agents to wear QR codes as ID, and there’s not enough facepalm in the world – 18 unconvinced reactions

US ice law & order US politics

As the masked agents of Ice and Border Patrol continue to cause chaos on the streets of the US, people have been begging the politicians to take action.

“.. Federal agents grab a woman to drag her away from her car, days after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.” @reuters.com [image or embed] — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 9:16 PM

They want prosecutions for those officers who have hurt or killed people already, as well as a move to force them to follow due process, rather than acting as a masked, lawless gang of violent thugs.

Yet one Democrat, Ritchie Torres, has come up with a tech-based plan to virtually unmask the men, rather than – you know – take off their masks. He proposes a law that would require the officers to wear a QR code linked to their full identification details.

Here’s what he said about it.

His heart may be in the right place, but we’re not too sure about his head. Certainly, the public could picture some problems with the idea of trying to scan a moving code on a non-compliant agent in an already heated situation.

They shared their thoughts.

Dude, they’re arresting people for having their phones out. This is so dumb. — Lisa Koch (@jaspie13.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 5:03 PM

to scan a QR code with your phone, you have to stop filming, which would seem to be a great way to encourage people to not film ICE abuses, then get beaten for trying to get close enough to scan a QR code — jesse (@jesseltaylor.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 5:45 PM

it's hard to find levity in all of this but the image of someone trying to hold their phone up to a fucking QR code on an ICE agent's vest really gets me. who is the tech-brained moron who thought this up — Peter (@notalawyer.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 5:17 PM

"Look, I know we're on a sinking ship, but I really think the smart thing to do is spend a little time rearranging these deck chairs!" — Ether Diver (@etherdiver.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 5:57 PM

Excuse me sir? I saw you just shoot that woman in the face would you mind coming over here so I can scan your QR code? I know the president says you have federal immunity and you're threatening us all with guns, but I'm gonna need you to come over here for a scan! — Partyglouberman (@partyglouberman.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 4:50 PM

"ICE agents should just have badges and nameplates" "Or, hear me out, how about a QR code that you have to have a phone for, and have to get up close to scan, and the officer has to hold still, and no one can ID them from even a short distance, and maybe it has malware in the code too?" [image or embed] — Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 5:23 PM

