Donald Trump had to clarify the spelling of ‘whole milk’ and it said so much more about him than it did anyone else – 13 full fat responses

US donald trump

To the White House, where Donald Trump has been begging up the benefits of Diet Coke, sorry, whole milk, because what Americans need right now is more fat in their diet, right?

We mention it because the American president felt the need to clarify the spelling of ‘whole’ in ‘whole milk’ and it said so much more about him than it did anyone else.

Trump: “It’s actually a legal definition — ‘whole milk.’ And it’s whole with a W for those of you that have a problem.” pic.twitter.com/KaVSUC5FS2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2026

New dictionary definition of ‘projection’ just dropped and these people surely said it best.

1.

absolutely nobody was thinking about hole milk until you brought it up dude https://t.co/Dj1HxmIhAZ — corb (@awshuqs) January 14, 2026

2.

My favorite part of this entire day, simply for the lulz, is Trump explaining that “whole milk is whole with a W,” which we know means that 80 year old motherfukr just had whole milk explained to him TODAY. The fucking president, y’all, it just gets dumber every gd second. — FakaktaSouth (@FakaktaSouth) January 14, 2026

3.

He is just so incredibly stupid that it is almost inspiring. https://t.co/JRcky1IM1q — ANNE LAMOTT (@ANNELAMOTT) January 14, 2026

4.

thank you for clarifying that you weren’t saying hole milk mr president https://t.co/Ia1Cr19L4R — Miss Gender (@girldrawsghosts) January 14, 2026

5.

Many people don’t know this… but people are saying… the best people believe me… they all know that it’s not “hole milk.” You’re welcome. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 14, 2026

6.