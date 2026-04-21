US weather world cup

This American warned Europeans they’d find the humidity super hard to handle at the World Cup and we’ve never been more proud to be European

Saul Hutson. Updated April 21st, 2026

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The World Cup is coming to North America this summer and it’s going totally great.

Except that prices are completely out of hand, the US President has picked wars with (approximately) half of the competing countries, and apparently the weather will not be welcoming.

That last bit comes to us courtesy of this Tweet from the @noturtlesoup17:

The *ahem* hot take riled up replies from around the world.

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