This American warned Europeans they’d find the humidity super hard to handle at the World Cup and we’ve never been more proud to be European

US weather world cup

The World Cup is coming to North America this summer and it’s going totally great.

Except that prices are completely out of hand, the US President has picked wars with (approximately) half of the competing countries, and apparently the weather will not be welcoming.

That last bit comes to us courtesy of this Tweet from the @noturtlesoup17:

I think a lot of European soccer fans are going to be learning about humidity for the very first time this summer. https://t.co/nq1YmoiX4P — amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17) April 19, 2026

The *ahem* hot take riled up replies from around the world.

1.

Why do Americans think theyre the only place on earth that experiences anything? The American arrogance and ignorance dripping out of every tweet regarding the World Cup is the reason nobody wanted you to have it — Circle Of Doom (@DoomSpurs) April 20, 2026

2.

WOW! you guys have WHAT? you mean.. there’s water.. in the air?? how is that POSSIBLE?? in Europe we can only afford enough water for our Sprudelwasser.. you Americans are always so impressive… we can learn so much from you…. https://t.co/9TzWCRSSgy — Karl Max 🪶📃 (@KarlMaxxed) April 20, 2026

3.

you don’t think they have humidity in europe? https://t.co/rabR1qOMub — eva (@_glorianas) April 20, 2026

4.

The only thing Europeans will be learning is that Americans are far less intelligent than they ever even imagined — Irish in the Tropics (@GrassfedSarah) April 20, 2026

5.

genuinely what are you talking about, europe in the summer is STICKYY — izack (@thatguyuptown) April 20, 2026

6.

They truly are the most self absorbed people on earth. Do they honestly believe that high humidity exists solely in yank land? https://t.co/GeGP1yzvQO — . (@UTDiso) April 20, 2026

7.