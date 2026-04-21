Karoline Leavitt went on Fox News to tell the American people which news organisations they can trust and people weren’t having it

Politics Fox News Karoline Leavitt

It’s not easy to get the truth out of the current White House administration.

Whenever Donald Trump or one of his cabinet members speaks publicly, it tends to clash directly with the facts and footage being reported.

Lucky for us, the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, just went on the alt-right incubator, Fox News, to tell us which news outlets the people should trust.

Leavitt: If the people want the truth, they should not pick up The New York Times or Wall Street journal or watch CNN. The facts are the US has never been so close to making a good deal, unlike the horrific deal signed by Obama, why? Thanks to President Trump’s brilliant… pic.twitter.com/fm9tCSpZAV — Acyn (@Acyn) April 21, 2026

Leavitt throws three of the most long-standing news organizations in the United States under the bus. Also, the Wall Street Journal is owned by Rupert Murdoch, one of the most conservative billionaires in the world. If her big orange boss can’t get along with him, who can he be friends with?

The cherry on top is when Leavitt tries to re-write history by praising her boss’s negotiating skills and throwing peace time President, Barack Obama, under the bus.

The replies on Twitter picked apart the entire State TV appearance for what it was: propaganda of the most transparent variety.

1.

We have never been so close to making a deal except fo that deal that Obama already made. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) April 21, 2026

2.

Trump’s “brilliant negotiating tactics” is costing me a dollar more per gallon. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) April 21, 2026

3.

President Trump’s brilliant negotiating tactics. 😂🤣🫤🤣 https://t.co/ikmfgWLeIa — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) April 21, 2026

4.

She’s getting more ridiculous by the day https://t.co/BZ1rAXD3mo — Linda Higgins (@LindaIHiggins) April 21, 2026

5.

Trump has not negotiated a single thing during this war. Someone knows her days are numbered. — Bryan (@pudgybunnybry) April 21, 2026

6.

Lol, welcome North Korea. — Churchill 🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇸 (@ChurchillFella) April 21, 2026

7.

This shit isn’t getting it anymore Barb! Even the maga dumbasses are on to you. pic.twitter.com/HOHaNltyb6 — TheNewSeerOfAll (@TJM714_010) April 21, 2026

8.