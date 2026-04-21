Politics Fox News Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt went on Fox News to tell the American people which news organisations they can trust and people weren’t having it

Saul Hutson. Updated April 21st, 2026

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It’s not easy to get the truth out of the current White House administration.

Whenever Donald Trump or one of his cabinet members speaks publicly, it tends to clash directly with the facts and footage being reported.

Lucky for us, the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, just went on the alt-right incubator, Fox News, to tell us which news outlets the people should trust.

Leavitt throws three of the most long-standing news organizations in the United States under the bus. Also, the Wall Street Journal is owned by Rupert Murdoch, one of the most conservative billionaires in the world. If her big orange boss can’t get along with him, who can he be friends with?

The cherry on top is when Leavitt tries to re-write history by praising her boss’s negotiating skills and throwing peace time President, Barack Obama, under the bus.

The replies on Twitter picked apart the entire State TV appearance for what it was: propaganda of the most transparent variety.

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