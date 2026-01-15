The 21 best and funniest Traitors reactions and memes – with massive spoilers

Entertainment The Traitors

Spoilers ahead. Don’t blame us if you haven’t seen Wednesday’s episode yet.

We’re nearing the end of season 4 of the Traitors UK, and it’s not like any season before it.

Fiona’s kamikaze Traitor-on-Traitor violence seems to have inspired a Faithful to become similarly melodramatic, and it all kicked off when three contestants won the chance to ask the Traitors three questions. Author and former barrister Harriet brought the aggro.

This is peak British reality TV as we know it with #TheTraitors UK Season 4. From this episode tonight with Harriet Vs Rachel. Hurricane Fiona just before, and every player making their mark and making moves, this season is truly incredible!pic.twitter.com/DexHObi82K — PATTY (@Patty8862) January 14, 2026

After that, there was bound to be drama over the breakfast table, but nobody was prepared for quite how much of it there’d be – not Traitor Rachel, who really wasn’t enjoying the scrutiny, and certainly not Roxy, who found herself getting the sharp edge of Harriet’s tongue.

Harriet being damn right fecking RUDE!!! Who the hell does she think she is! Vile! Get her banished to the same place as Fiona 😤#Traitors #TraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/nvBnlBPLDS — GARETH (@garethowenshaw) January 14, 2026

Viewers almost had whiplash trying to keep up with Harriet’s change of character.

Harriet going from the best faithful we've ever seen to an unhinged woman shouting at her own shadow in the space of sixty minutes. I love this show #thetraitors pic.twitter.com/kdz0aiCq4k — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 14, 2026

When she was – almost inevitably – banished, we all dashed to Traitors Uncloaked for this reveal.

At least she got one right. It may not have been an entirely fruitless move.

Harriet decided she wasn’t winning and went for the airtime and book sales #TheTraitors — Pete (@ChatGPetey) January 14, 2026

As always, X played along. These reactions were on point.

when your at your best mates house and his mom starts shouting at him #thetraitors pic.twitter.com/95fKGN5yZE — putasinghonit (@putasinghonit) January 14, 2026

Me when the office bitch says something about someone I can't stand #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/T1ev6IhqjV — Joezempic 💉 (@JoeWritesThings) January 14, 2026

Me after firing off a complaint email #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/sz590flBgH — Jono Read (@jonoread) January 14, 2026

When I get told gossip in work #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/kpusDuFvVG — Joezempic 💉 (@JoeWritesThings) January 14, 2026

Fairly certain I’ve pulled this face on every Teams chat I’ve ever been on. Jade’s not plotting, she’s zoned tf out and honestly I respect it #TraitorsUK #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/Gr8tNmzpqj — That Oscar Guy (@ThatOscarGuy) January 9, 2026

“I hope this email finds you well” How your email finds me #TheTraitors: pic.twitter.com/mcFYkJdpzD — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) January 14, 2026

Woman who would like to speak to the manager. #thetraitors pic.twitter.com/4GkmuZsjhV — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 14, 2026

11.