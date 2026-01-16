Pics Karoline Leavitt middle fingers Minneapolis

Karoline Leavitt castigated protesters for using their middle fingers and world supplies of irony just hit critical lows – 17 one-finger responses

January 16th, 2026

We can all agree that now more than ever we need to start treating each other with a little more class and respect. As long as it’s earned.

Which brings us to Minneapolis, where local residents are rightfully upset with ICE for killing a mum who was coming back from the school run  in broad daylight and on camera.

Protests continue to swamp the streets. Some of the people involved have shown their displeasure by raising their middle fingers which, considering the circumstances, is hardly the worst thing.

Unless you’ve just rode in on your high horse, like Karoline Leavitt, who without a single ounce of irony held up a photo to display these vulgar hand signals to the assembled media.

Surely she didn’t forget how her boss had just responded to a heckler just three days ago, no?

WATCH: Trump shows his middle finger and appears to say “fuck you” after Ford worker yells “pedophile protector” – TMZ

[image or embed]

— BNO News (@bnonews.com) January 13, 2026 at 4:19 PM

Irony is dead. Long live irony.

The internet showed up for the wake in droves.

