Karoline Leavitt castigated protesters for using their middle fingers and world supplies of irony just hit critical lows – 17 one-finger responses

Pics Karoline Leavitt middle fingers Minneapolis

We can all agree that now more than ever we need to start treating each other with a little more class and respect. As long as it’s earned.

Which brings us to Minneapolis, where local residents are rightfully upset with ICE for killing a mum who was coming back from the school run in broad daylight and on camera.

Protests continue to swamp the streets. Some of the people involved have shown their displeasure by raising their middle fingers which, considering the circumstances, is hardly the worst thing.

Unless you’ve just rode in on your high horse, like Karoline Leavitt, who without a single ounce of irony held up a photo to display these vulgar hand signals to the assembled media.

Leavitt complains that protesters are pointing their middle fingers at ICE vehicles pic.twitter.com/V1NpPKz8DW — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 15, 2026

Surely she didn’t forget how her boss had just responded to a heckler just three days ago, no?

Irony is dead. Long live irony.

The internet showed up for the wake in droves.

Trump literally yelled “fuck you” and gave the middle finger to an auto worker this week. It was on video. So I guess we should expect ICE to storm the White House next? https://t.co/KObCuo15iz — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) January 15, 2026

The self-proclaimed “free speech” party btw — ໊ (@wandasattorney) January 15, 2026

Wait until she learns about the 1st Amendment … https://t.co/YBQ3T1A90E — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 15, 2026

Didn’t Donald Trump give his middle finger to a UAW union worker 48 hours ago https://t.co/CJO1RSR9Ek — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 15, 2026

oh I thought flipping somebody was okay since the president did it just a few days ago https://t.co/1ozJRbuXVX pic.twitter.com/lD2PP50kUY — roman (@itsrmv_) January 16, 2026

“People don’t do this kind of thing without people in power telling them it’s okay,” may be the most unintentionally true thing she’s ever said. https://t.co/yE9qldYp4u pic.twitter.com/2vCnvh6i8p — Amie the Great (@a_standal) January 16, 2026

