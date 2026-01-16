Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated January 16th, 2026

It’s Friday, at the time of writing, and that means one thing …we made it through another seven days without Trump starting World War III*. Okay, it doesn’t just mean that – it also means it’s time for our round-up of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Twitter this week, and we could all do with a laugh.

We hope you enjoy what we’ve picked.

*Not necessarily true if you’re reading this after lunchtime.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2