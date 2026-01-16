Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

It’s Friday, at the time of writing, and that means one thing …we made it through another seven days without Trump starting World War III*. Okay, it doesn’t just mean that – it also means it’s time for our round-up of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Twitter this week, and we could all do with a laugh.

We hope you enjoy what we’ve picked.

*Not necessarily true if you’re reading this after lunchtime.

1.

I always bring a picture to show my barber. Not as a reference for the haircut. Just drawings I've done of cars and stuff. — Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) January 10, 2026

2.

Scientists recently placed a 10-piece set of matching Tupperware in a sealed chamber.

When they opened it a month later, the chamber had 24 lids that did not match any of the 6 remaining containers. pic.twitter.com/ULuUVBAEVP — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) January 14, 2026

3.

As a boy I always knew I wanted to grow up and use two factor authentication to access fast food reward points on an app — youth code orange (@thamosdeaf) January 14, 2026

4.

BREAKING: Susanna Hoffs who is now in her 60’s doesn’t look exactly like she did when she was in her 20’s. OMG.. WHAT DID THE POLICE SAY??? pic.twitter.com/JSOvIoHkHg — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) January 13, 2026

5.

I wouldn’t tell anyone if I won the lottery but there will be signs pic.twitter.com/1Bk1CmJj6X — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) January 10, 2026

6.

If you're sitting in public and a stranger takes the seat next to you, just stare straight ahead and say, "Did you bring the money?" — Dave Collum (@DavidBCollum) January 15, 2026

7.

8.

A chicken can be placed in a hypnotic-like trance called “tonic immobility” by holding its head to the ground and drawing a straight line in the dirt from the tip of its beak outward on the ground. We don't know what to do with this information, either. — Encyclopaedia Britannica (@Britannica) January 14, 2026

9.

I’ve found this pasta that’s packed with protein and fiber and has like half the calories of regular pasta and it actually tastes pretty much like dress shoes. — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) January 8, 2026

10.

Do people who plan things at 7pm know about daytime? — krista (@kristabellerina) January 14, 2026

11.

12.