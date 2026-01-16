Politics ITV Reform UK

An ITV reporter wouldn’t let Reform UK’s new Scottish leader ignore the question and its response didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated January 16th, 2026

An insight into the way Reform UK conducts its business and it really is a proper eye-opener.

Politicians not wanting to answer a question is one thing, but the way Nigel Farage’s operation tried to handle it when new Scottish leader Malcolm Awful, sorry, Offord didn’t like ITV reporter Peter Smith’s question is quite another.

Straight from the Donald Trump Playbook, albeit one bought from a Poundshop, and bravo to @PeterAdamSmith for asking the same question – or at least, trying to ask the same question – until he got an answer.

And these people surely said it best.

