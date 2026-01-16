An ITV reporter wouldn’t let Reform UK’s new Scottish leader ignore the question and its response didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

Politics ITV Reform UK

An insight into the way Reform UK conducts its business and it really is a proper eye-opener.

Politicians not wanting to answer a question is one thing, but the way Nigel Farage’s operation tried to handle it when new Scottish leader Malcolm Awful, sorry, Offord didn’t like ITV reporter Peter Smith’s question is quite another.

‘Please, you don’t have to have your hand on me’ Watch the moment ITV News’ @PeterAdamSmith was grabbed by a Reform UK staffer after being told to move on from his line of questioning while interviewing the party’s new Scottish leader, Malcolm Offord pic.twitter.com/niyVaCJt2K — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) January 15, 2026

Straight from the Donald Trump Playbook, albeit one bought from a Poundshop, and bravo to @PeterAdamSmith for asking the same question – or at least, trying to ask the same question – until he got an answer.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

This is an extremely dodgy look for Reform. But then, everything about them is dodgy. https://t.co/JttZiSrf4v — Miffy (@miffythegamer) January 15, 2026

2.

An utterly amateur outfit who crumble under even the most basic scrutiny. https://t.co/w1mO4peVbL — Sean McDonald (@seanmcdonald01) January 15, 2026

3.

Yet again, Reform leaders don’t like scrutiny and shut down journalists when they ask challenging questions. — Imogen (@Imogenlemon02) January 15, 2026

4.

How was your first day at work @Malcolm_Offord? One of the wealthiest and most right-wing people to ever lead a political party in Scotland. As a Tory Minister and major donor he backed some of the cruellest policies pursued by any UK government this century. https://t.co/rkjyhNaWG0 — Gillian Mackay MSP (@GillianMacMSP) January 15, 2026

5.

They all just radiate pure joy, don’t they? pic.twitter.com/29VfXkCQn7 — Citizen K (@PrimeShade) January 15, 2026

6.

“I’m asking you nicely”, she says, while she grabs his arm stronger and stronger. Reform and their authoritarian culture. https://t.co/uOv1WN8ioQ pic.twitter.com/aVh0dZd2T2 — The Finance Guy (@OneFinanceGuy) January 15, 2026

7.

Well done to Peter for standing his ground. — Robespierre (YouTube) 📢 (@MaxFRobespierre) January 15, 2026

8.

State of these cunts. https://t.co/qWDJTcgpSO — Jan Venegoor of Citylink (@GaelicRoadSign) January 15, 2026

9.