Nigel Farage was tricked into filming a Cameo video tribute to paedophile singer Ian Watkins, and said ‘thanks for the money’ when he found out

News nigel farage Reform

Nigel Farage makes no secret of the fact that he’s for sale on Cameo should you want him to record a personalised message for you or someone else.

And all for the cost of between £78 to £100.

Cut to this week when Farage filmed this Cameo – but it turns out it was a prank tribute to notorious paedophile Ian Watkins.

Nigel Farage was tricked on Cameo into recording a tribute video for peadophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins. pic.twitter.com/UOmnjq8ea3 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 16, 2026

Watkins, former leader singer of the band Lostprophets, died from a stabbing in prison in 2025. He had been serving a 29-year sentence for the attempted rape of a child, sexual assaults and possession of extreme child abuse material.

In the video, Farage says:

“This message is to pay tribute to Ian Watkins, a good man, a really good guy who is very much in contact with me. He loved his children and will be sorely missed by them forever. He will always hold a very special place in everybody’s heart. Remember what he always said ‘Mad Lolz’ doesn’t that sum up the world doesn’t it? Sorry for your grief but please try and keep some happy memories.”

The man behind the prank is a man named John Smith, who paid £98 for it. He told Metro:

“Getting the video was simplicity itself, I just asked him to do a video on behalf of a late friend called Ian Watkins and his family. “I am concerned that he could not see through my frankly paper-thin deception and his willingness to do anything for money without even a rudimentary check.”

In response, Farage told Metro:

“Thank him for the money. There are lots of Ian Watkins. Tell him to send more. I did alter his request.”

‘I tricked Nigel Farage into hailing Ian Watkins- here’s what it tells me about him’ https://t.co/K6VX4xfVT4 — Metro (@MetroUK) January 15, 2026

It’s not the first time Farage has been manipulated into a problematic Cameo. In 2021, he filmed one saying, “Up the ‘Ra!” – a pro-IRA slogan.

The embarrassing mistake has been picked up by the press and picked over online. As prankster John Smith said: “If he would do this for a small amount of money, what would he do for paymasters with deeper pockets?”

1.

What a headline! pic.twitter.com/Jx2bdsA38E — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) January 16, 2026

2.

For just £98, you can get Nigel Farage to pay tribute to a paedophile. https://t.co/AiY94qTZ41 — Just Neil (@Neilovichi) January 17, 2026

3.

An acting party leader shouldn’t be doing cameos https://t.co/f1tLNgwHL3 pic.twitter.com/UZwmGCimWj — Matt (@MBEdits7) January 16, 2026

4.

Someone needs to teach him about the basics of decent, vaguely-flattering lighting. He can afford a ring light! — Graham Russell (@bitter69uk) January 16, 2026

5.

Quite apart from anything else, and there are a lot of anything elses, it begs the question of why a sitting MP, and a party leader, and one with other multiple well paid jobs should need to do this kind of cameo video at £75 a pop. He's just an absolute grifter. — Philip O'Connor (@PhilipOConnor5) January 16, 2026

6.

Corbyn was hung, drawn and quartered by the media because of some photoshopping the same media had done of him on Remembrance Sunday. — Pete Dudgeon 🇮🇪 (@PeteDudgeon1) January 16, 2026

7.

This is what happens when all you care about is the grift. — Football Confidential 🌐 (@footballconfid1) January 16, 2026

8.

"If he would do this for a small amount of money, what would he do for paymasters with deeper pockets?"https://t.co/bJtJM7NlmB pic.twitter.com/iROesP7V8n — Labour Press (@labourpress) January 16, 2026

9.

Sometimes you think something you see on X must be AI but no, this is a genuine video of Farage paying tribute to Ian Watkins, one of the worst paedophiles this country has produced.

There really is no grift he would turn down, is there? pic.twitter.com/vwtmfK1Tss — Mark Cockerton (@CockertonMark) January 16, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/I_amMukhtar