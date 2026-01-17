News nigel farage Reform

Nigel Farage was tricked into filming a Cameo video tribute to paedophile singer Ian Watkins, and said ‘thanks for the money’ when he found out

Michael White. Updated January 17th, 2026

Nigel Farage makes no secret of the fact that he’s for sale on Cameo should you want him to record a personalised message for you or someone else.

And all for the cost of between £78 to £100.

Cut to this week when Farage filmed this Cameo – but it turns out it was a prank tribute to notorious paedophile Ian Watkins.

Watkins, former leader singer of the band Lostprophets, died from a stabbing in prison in 2025. He had been serving a 29-year sentence for the attempted rape of a child, sexual assaults and possession of extreme child abuse material.

In the video, Farage says:

“This message is to pay tribute to Ian Watkins, a good man, a really good guy who is very much in contact with me. He loved his children and will be sorely missed by them forever. He will always hold a very special place in everybody’s heart. Remember what he always said ‘Mad Lolz’ doesn’t that sum up the world doesn’t it? Sorry for your grief but please try and keep some happy memories.”

The man behind the prank is a man named John Smith, who paid £98 for it. He told Metro:

“Getting the video was simplicity itself, I just asked him to do a video on behalf of a late friend called Ian Watkins and his family.

“I am concerned that he could not see through my frankly paper-thin deception and his willingness to do anything for money without even a rudimentary check.”

In response, Farage told Metro:

“Thank him for the money. There are lots of Ian Watkins. Tell him to send more. I did alter his request.”

It’s not the first time Farage has been manipulated into a problematic Cameo. In 2021, he filmed one saying, “Up the ‘Ra!” – a pro-IRA slogan.

The embarrassing mistake has been picked up by the press and picked over online. As prankster John Smith said: “If he would do this for a small amount of money, what would he do for paymasters with deeper pockets?”

Source: Twitter/X/I_amMukhtar