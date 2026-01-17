Tony Blair has been appointed to Gaza’s ‘Board of Peace’ by Trump, and the irony meter just exploded into a million pieces

News donald trump gaza Tony Blair

Sir Tony Blair, former British prime minister and co-architect of the Iraq War that has killed hundreds of thousands of Middle Eastern people, has been named to Gaza’s new “Board of Peace”.

Donald Trump created what he called the “Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place” to oversee reconstruction and governance in the war-ravaged territory.

In addition to Blair, the board comprises US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, property developer Steve Witkoff, the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump himself will serve as chair.

BREAKING: President Trump says he has formed the “Board of Peace” which will be announced soon. Trump says this is the “most prestigious board ever assembled.” pic.twitter.com/zedJrvTiMe — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) January 15, 2026

White House announces Gaza Board of Peace's executive board:

– Marco Rubio

– Steve Witkoff

– Jared Kushner

– Tony Blair

– Marc Rowan

– Ajay Banga

– Robert Gabriel Aryeh Lightstone & Josh Gruenbaum as the board's senior advisors — Elizabeth Hagedorn (@ElizHagedorn) January 16, 2026

Blair was UK prime minister from 1997 to 2007. He was a crucial figure in delivering peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement. But his popularity and credibility took a massive hit when he led the UK into the Iraq War alongside then President George W. Bush in 2003.

After leaving office, he served as Middle East envoy the US, EU, Russia and the UN.

Costs of War, a project run by Brown University, has been keeping count of the amount of casualties of the post-9/11 wars and displacement in the Middle East.

It says:

“An estimated over 940,000 people were killed by direct post-9/11 war violence in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and Pakistan between 2001-2023. Of these, more than 432,000 were civilians. The number of people wounded or ill as a result of the conflicts is far higher, as is the number of civilians who died “indirectly,” as a result of wars’ destruction of economies, healthcare systems, infrastructure and the environment. An estimated 3.6-3.8 million people died indirectly in post-9/11 war zones, bringing the total death toll to at least 4.5-4.7 million and counting.”

Sure enough, Blair’s latest role has provoked a huge response.

1.

“Tony Blair Should Be on Trial for War Crimes, Not Running Gaza” – from me https://t.co/T6iZUaw9xr — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 17, 2026

2.

So Tony Blair has been ‘appointed’ to Trumps ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza.

How about we rename our local Hospice

‘The Centre for Recovery’ #WarCrimes — liam cunningham (@liamcunningham1) January 17, 2026

3.

Please remember that Tony Blair is a man of deep faith, and he begins each day with a quiet act of worship in front of the mirror. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 17, 2026

4.

There needs to be rejection of any form of international trusteeship over the Gaza Strip. Trump’s Gaza “Board of Peace” is a pilot project. Those who signed it off are the ones who paved the way for Trump’s next “Boards of Peace” in Venezuela and Ukraine.https://t.co/NOto7SYKEM — Ashish Prashar (@Ash_Prashar) January 17, 2026

5.

There are very few people more responsible for death, destruction and displacement in the Middle East than Tony Blair. He belongs in a dock in The Hague, not as a stakeholder in any plans for Gaza. The future of Gaza belongs only to the Palestinians. https://t.co/NVt0ELAB5k — Peace & Justice Project (@corbyn_project) January 17, 2026

6.

WELL I GUESS SATAN WAS UNAVAILABLE https://t.co/09L6u6MKfe — wee cow 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@fkajoanne) January 17, 2026

7.

Turds of a feather eh. https://t.co/KGTpxYgJ0M — Ceri Thomas (@CeriTho25683386) January 17, 2026

8.

The onion couldn't dream up a more disturbing headline. Tony Blair has no place in Gaza, and he has no concept of peace. https://t.co/Q3jVwvaVAx — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) January 17, 2026

9.

Many are gobsmacked that Tony Blair is on this Executive Committee of the Board of Peace dealing with Gaza – but frankly few of those appointed deserve to be on it either. https://t.co/CHdadr7hEP — Chris Doyle (@Doylech) January 17, 2026

10.

Trump’s bizarre board of peace is a work in progress but he wanted an announcement before he arrives in Davos next week to meet the world of business.

Reports that Sir Tony Blair had been vetoed from the process prove untrue. He is on the main board itself chaired by Trump and… — Patrick Wintour (@patrickwintour) January 17, 2026

11.

#TonyBlair was responsible for taking the UK into the Iraq war on a lies. No WMDs were ever found, and the war led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent people. For many, his record raises serious moral questions about any role he plays in shaping the future of Gaza. — Oliur Rahman (@OliurRa42036846) January 17, 2026

12.

Tony Fucking Blair 💀💀?? on the board of "peace"??? 💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xIhK0yz0hQ — duke joyner (@sirdukejoyner) January 16, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/KobeissiLetter