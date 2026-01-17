News donald trump gaza Tony Blair

Tony Blair has been appointed to Gaza’s ‘Board of Peace’ by Trump, and the irony meter just exploded into a million pieces

Michael White. Updated January 17th, 2026

Sir Tony Blair, former British prime minister and co-architect of the Iraq War that has killed hundreds of thousands of Middle Eastern people, has been named to Gaza’s new “Board of Peace”.

Donald Trump created what he called the “Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place” to oversee reconstruction and governance in the war-ravaged territory.

In addition to Blair, the board comprises US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, property developer Steve Witkoff, the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump himself will serve as chair.

Blair was UK prime minister from 1997 to 2007. He was a crucial figure in delivering peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement. But his popularity and credibility took a massive hit when he led the UK into the Iraq War alongside then President George W. Bush in 2003.

After leaving office, he served as Middle East envoy the US, EU, Russia and the UN.

Costs of War, a project run by Brown University, has been keeping count of the amount of casualties of the post-9/11 wars and displacement in the Middle East.

It says:

“An estimated over 940,000 people were killed by direct post-9/11 war violence in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and Pakistan between 2001-2023. Of these, more than 432,000 were civilians. The number of people wounded or ill as a result of the conflicts is far higher, as is the number of civilians who died “indirectly,” as a result of wars’ destruction of economies, healthcare systems, infrastructure and the environment. An estimated 3.6-3.8 million people died indirectly in post-9/11 war zones, bringing the total death toll to at least 4.5-4.7 million and counting.”

Sure enough, Blair’s latest role has provoked a huge response.

