Far-right commentator, Candace Owens, believes the US military is ‘testing kids with psychic abilities’, and minds are thoroughly blown – 17 incredulous replies

US candace owens conspiracy theories MAGA

The prominent American conservative commentator, Candace Owens, is no stranger to controversy. In fact she thrives on it, monetising her batshit views and conspiracy theories from her gullible social media followers (she has 7.5 million followers on Twitter alone).

She was one of the people recently sued by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, for spreading the ludicrous conspiracy that Brigitte Macron was born male. She’s also claimed that Charlie Kirk told her that he was a time traveller who knew that he was going to die young.

So far, so crazy. But now she’s got a new conspiracy theory to peddle and this one’s straight from the plot of Stranger Things.

Let’s have a look.

1.

Relatedly parents, please check the comment section of this episode. The dark stories about “gifted children” programs across our schools has led me to believe the military is testing kids with psychic abilities. If your kids are gifted, keep them away from the government. https://t.co/rrEsXc8C0K — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 17, 2026

Wow. And so to the replies…

2.

They recruited our 8-year-old son Jasper and now when he gets angry he grows long metal claws. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 17, 2026

3.

If your kids take Candace seriously then you shouldn't worry, they aren't gifted. — Guy (@GuyHirsch) January 17, 2026

4.

We had this happen to our own daughter, Storm. The “gifted children” cabal at her “kindergarten” — many of whom present as enthusiastic liberal educators with a blessed wealth of body art — *raved* about her. We had no inkling that their designs were malign and military… — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) January 18, 2026

5.

Well it’s official, you’ve truly lost it. pic.twitter.com/XF4uN4bIxj — Queen Natalie (@TheNorfolkLion) January 17, 2026

6.

Someone has been binge watching Stranger Things! — unknown (@TheUnknwn10) January 17, 2026

7.

I think the best advice any parent can have is to keep them away from listening to anything you, Tucker or Nick have to say. — Page Buffington (@pagebuffington2) January 17, 2026

8.

They used my parents to recruit me when I was 7 and they put me in that X school for the gifted and now every time I hear bullshit I can instantly know it – this is bullshit. Seek help — Brian (@B_Mitchell43) January 17, 2026

9.