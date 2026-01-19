George Lewis’s hilarious sacked Premier League manager sketch will have you reaching for the tiny violins

Entertainment comedy football George Lewis

There are times when it seems that the only thing more vulnerable than a consumptive Victorian orphan is a Premier League football manager.

Chelsea and Manchester United have already given theirs the boot in 2026, with Wolves, West Ham and Liverpool’s coaches all facing the prospect of an early bath. Spurs should really install an ejection seat in the dugout to save time.

Over on TikTok, comedian George Lewis has put the phenomenon into perspective with some very funny roleplay as a sacked manager …and his wife.

Get the tiny violins ready.

“Oh no. I’ve just thought – we’ve just taken on this huge mortgage.” “I can cover that. We’ll get a payout.” “Do you know how much?” “Everything.” “You mean the whole contract? It’s millions!” “Yeah, it is. Yeah.” “And you don’t have to do anything?” “That’s correct. Nothing to do.” “So, it’s kind of like you just instantly won the jackpot on the lottery.”

We can’t lie – this puts some Premier League line-up decisions into a very different category than we’d previously thought.

TikTok was over the moon.

1.

It’s my lifelong dream to be a sacked football manager.

skybluetopaz

2.

Being paid £10m to leave Manchester in January sounds awful.

littlebylittlle

3.

Was this filmed in Sam Allerdyce’s house?

Nicola Thomas No comment.

George Lewis

4.

Never understand why they go straight back to standing pitchside in the freezing cold when they don’t have to.

LoulouM

5.

This is spot on! No wonder dyche was out on the lash in Nottingham after Burnley sacked him.

George Walsh

6.

There must be managers getting paid by 3+ clubs at the same time.

Hank Mobley

7.

Oh noo! How terrible!!

I identify as a premier league manager …I’m crap at my job.

RK

8.

Still trying to imagine a duck’s beak with a person’s smile.

Rory Barraclough It’s all I ever think about.

George Lewis

9.

Pretty much every manager job finishes like this! One of the only jobs I can think of that almost certainly finishes in a sacking.

Andycognac

10.

That is actually brilliant, great observation!

PmacTok

11.

It’s terrible to be in that situation – the poor manager.

GrannyD0104

12.

Despite wearing no costume or anything to change your appearance, you do an amazing job of being a man, woman, toddler. It’s an incredible skill!

Nanny_mcreed

It’s the internet, so there’s always a ‘well, actually’ waiting in the wings.

I don’t have to write this, but I can’t stop myself. No, don’t. I have to! You don’t……. ……. …. Ducks have bills, not beaks!!! ….. argh, I’m sorry!! I did it. Hate myself. Please ignore and I love your content.

@micksmith8305

George had the best response.

That’s why he’s a football manager, not a biologist.

If you want to see more of George Lewis’s excellent content, head to his TikTok or Instagram and give him a follow. If you’re able and would like to, you can also sponsor George to run this year’s London Marathon in aid of the autism research charity Autistica.

Source George Lewis Image Screengrab