People have been changing song titles to make them ‘more British’, and these 21 were simply the best

Over on Twitter, the wonderful VeryBritishProblems set people a challenge, and even provided an example to kick start the game.

Please can we play a game of ‘change the song title to make it more British’? I’ll go first: ‘We Will Rock You’ becomes ‘We would like to rock you, if that’s okay with you? No problem if not!”. Your turn. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) January 10, 2026

It clearly hit the sweet spot, picking up hundreds of responses – including these clever suggestions.

1.

You can tell everybody that this is your song. I mean…if you want to. You don't have to. No pressure. Just a thought. — Rob Turner (@ReynardCity) January 10, 2026

2.

Waterloo .. why did you cancel the train again? — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) January 10, 2026

3.

I Predict a… strongly worded letter — RJM (@RMHadenough) January 10, 2026

4.

Should I stay or should I go now, yes, you're right, I should probably go, sorry to have troubled you. https://t.co/Qem12EcQV4 — glen (@cheapmansvest) January 10, 2026

5.

Oops I Did It Again, So Stupid of Me, Terribly Sorry, Are You All Right? — Evakatrina (@evakatrina) January 10, 2026

6.

My cups of tea bring the boys to the back garden. — AJ (@Countdown_Filth) January 10, 2026

7.

Please, if you coud be awfully kind and don't mind, don't stand so close to me. — A Gang Of One (@RedfieldBS) January 10, 2026

8.

'Would You Be So Kind As To Make Sure I'm Awake Before You Leave? Thank You So Much.' — Nicola (she/her) ️‍️‍⚧️ (@nicclesb) January 10, 2026

9.

I’ve Got a Ticket to Ride the Rail Replacement Bus Service — Pete Breakwell (@BigBreakers) January 10, 2026

10.

Billie Jean is lovely and I'm sure she'll make someone very happy but we are not currently in a relationship. Who said that? Was it Alan? You can't trust Alan. He microwaves fish in the office kitchen. — Rob Turner (@ReynardCity) January 10, 2026

11.