People have been changing song titles to make them ‘more British’, and these 21 were simply the best
Over on Twitter, the wonderful VeryBritishProblems set people a challenge, and even provided an example to kick start the game.
Please can we play a game of ‘change the song title to make it more British’?
I’ll go first: ‘We Will Rock You’ becomes ‘We would like to rock you, if that’s okay with you? No problem if not!”.
Your turn.
— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) January 10, 2026
It clearly hit the sweet spot, picking up hundreds of responses – including these clever suggestions.
1.
You can tell everybody that this is your song. I mean…if you want to. You don't have to. No pressure. Just a thought.
— Rob Turner (@ReynardCity) January 10, 2026
2.
Waterloo .. why did you cancel the train again?
— Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) January 10, 2026
3.
I Predict a… strongly worded letter
— RJM (@RMHadenough) January 10, 2026
4.
Should I stay or should I go now, yes, you're right, I should probably go, sorry to have troubled you. https://t.co/Qem12EcQV4
— glen (@cheapmansvest) January 10, 2026
5.
Oops I Did It Again, So Stupid of Me, Terribly Sorry, Are You All Right?
— Evakatrina (@evakatrina) January 10, 2026
6.
My cups of tea bring the boys to the back garden.
— AJ (@Countdown_Filth) January 10, 2026
7.
Please, if you coud be awfully kind and don't mind, don't stand so close to me.
— A Gang Of One (@RedfieldBS) January 10, 2026
8.
'Would You Be So Kind As To Make Sure I'm Awake Before You Leave? Thank You So Much.'
— Nicola (she/her) ️️⚧️ (@nicclesb) January 10, 2026
9.
I’ve Got a Ticket to Ride the Rail Replacement Bus Service
— Pete Breakwell (@BigBreakers) January 10, 2026
10.
Billie Jean is lovely and I'm sure she'll make someone very happy but we are not currently in a relationship. Who said that? Was it Alan? You can't trust Alan. He microwaves fish in the office kitchen.
— Rob Turner (@ReynardCity) January 10, 2026
11.
Sorry Seems to Be the Easiest Word
— Tim Fannin (@TimboF84) January 10, 2026