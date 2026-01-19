News ice katie miller twitter

Stephen Miller’s wife Katie tried to own the libs with her ICE coffee joke and ended up crushed – 14 especially hot comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated January 19th, 2026

Katie Miller is many things. Former deputy press secretary. Podcast host. Wife to Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. Yes, him.

One thing she is not: a stand-up comedian

That became glaringly obvious when she posted this recent attempt at humor on Twitter.

The self-satisfaction with her wordplay is dripping off the Tweet.

But that didn’t help it land any better.

The only thing funny about her Tweet was the overwhelmingly unbalanced responses. It’s impossible to spot the LOL emojis. It’s also impossible to ignore the vitriol with which her post was undressed.

Here are the best deconstructions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2