Stephen Miller’s wife Katie tried to own the libs with her ICE coffee joke and ended up crushed – 14 especially hot comebacks

Katie Miller is many things. Former deputy press secretary. Podcast host. Wife to Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. Yes, him.

One thing she is not: a stand-up comedian

That became glaringly obvious when she posted this recent attempt at humor on Twitter.

I like my coffee how I like my country. EXTRA ICE pic.twitter.com/HOg87NdVMm — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) January 17, 2026

The self-satisfaction with her wordplay is dripping off the Tweet.

But that didn’t help it land any better.

The only thing funny about her Tweet was the overwhelmingly unbalanced responses. It’s impossible to spot the LOL emojis. It’s also impossible to ignore the vitriol with which her post was undressed.

Here are the best deconstructions.

1.

Paying full price for less coffee to own the libs. https://t.co/kuz9zEHF7s — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) January 17, 2026

2.

The “everyone is 12” thesis of American political dysfunction remains undefeated in 2026. https://t.co/PajokinQQA — hannah gais (@hannahgais) January 17, 2026

3.

You own a mirror, right Katie? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 18, 2026

4.

I like my ICE how I like my fascism. CRUSHED https://t.co/zId7yW6ORa pic.twitter.com/kq9unjH9u7 — Ali A. Rizvi 🇨🇦 (@aliamjadrizvi) January 18, 2026

5.

Bc your brain shuts down at room temperature? — Kadi🇪🇪🌻 (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) January 17, 2026

6.

not enough people making fun of how you definitely wrote this on the cup yourself — Mike Schubert (@Schubes17) January 18, 2026

7.