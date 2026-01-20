18 funniest guesses at the mortifying ways Victoria might have hijacked Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s first dance at his wedding

Celebrity Brooklyn Beckham Victoria Beckham

It can be a mixed blessing to be born to a famous parent, and that goes double if both parents are celebrities – especially when they’re Spice Girls and England football hero famous.

The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, has struggled to find his niche in life, trying out modelling, photography, and food vlogging – all with very little success and quite a lot of mockery.

Brooklyn Beckham is so desperate to work he took this picture of an elephant as a professional photographer pic.twitter.com/r5R2BLfck0 — Maia (@maiamindel) March 20, 2023

Takes a special fucker to cremate a carbonara… pic.twitter.com/AxEPnHqMB7 — Rob Jeffries (@RobJeffries) January 9, 2026

The family is currently in the headlines after a social media post by Brooklyn poured cold water on the idea that they’re a close family, accusing his parents of putting their brand ahead of his happiness.

Brooklyn Beckham speaks out against parents Victoria and David Beckham: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. […] My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before… pic.twitter.com/FBFlK1d4fu — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 19, 2026

In the six-page post, he claims his family tried to sabotage his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, accusing his mother of forcing him to have his first dance as a married man with her instead of his bride.

Here’s what he said about it.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

That’s the exact wording.

I have read Brooklyn Beckham's statement about his parents, and remain confused about the notion of his mother dancing *on* him. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 19, 2026

In the absence of footage – a rare occurrence in the life of the Beckhams, people had to guess how that dance might have gone.

1.

Victoria Beckham at Brooklyn's wedding pic.twitter.com/ptNuwxD61W — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 19, 2026

2.

Victoria Beckham at Brooklyn’s wedding pic.twitter.com/viTbw3zA1q — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) January 20, 2026

3.

No one: Victoria Beckham at Brooklyn’s wedding: pic.twitter.com/08OYyM0POj — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) January 20, 2026

4.

Footage just released of Brooklyn Beckham's first dance at his wedding. pic.twitter.com/X5vy8y34AR — Andrew Waller (@A_Waller1) January 20, 2026

5.

Victoria Beckham at Brooklyn Beckham wedding 💒 pic.twitter.com/tvyOV5eg1o — Neb (@NebOnChain) January 20, 2026

6.

No-one: Victoria Beckham during Brooklyn’s first dance: pic.twitter.com/4kcr9LfIL4 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 20, 2026

7.

Footage of Victoria Beckham during the first dance at Brooklyn's wedding feat. guests' reactions pic.twitter.com/EJXILKd8NI — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) January 20, 2026

8.

Victoria Beckham at Brooklyn's wedding. pic.twitter.com/Gf4uPr0I2L — Argo Memes (@ArgyleMemes) January 20, 2026

9.