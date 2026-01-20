Emmanuel Macron said ‘non’ to Donald Trump’s Board of Peace and the American president’s response was a lesson in conflict escalation

Politics board of peace donald trump emmanuel macron

For a man who spreads so much peace, Donald Trump can be awfully confrontational.

Trump took time away from giving peace a chance to threaten the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Macron’s offense? Not joining Trump’s completely made up on the spot “Board of Peace.”

Q: Have you invited Putin to be on the Board of Peace? TRUMP: Yeah. He’s been invited Q: Thoughts on Macron saying he will not join the Board of Peace? TRUMP: Did he say that? Nobody wants him because he’s going to be out of office very soon. If they feel hostile, I’ll put a… pic.twitter.com/DnCG7qQ0XO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2026

Feels a touch confusing to threaten and blackmail someone to join a committee dedicated to the peace and harmony of the world.

Also, should someone with Vladimir Putin’s resume really be on the Board of Peace?

Just a few thoughts for your consideration, Mr President!

Trump’s aggressive threat to Macron raised a lot more questions from the people trying to understand what this Board of Peace is all about.

1.

Demanding compliance or money under threat of a 200% tariff isn’t trade policy. It’s economic coercion, comparable to extortion… pay up, or suffer the consequences. https://t.co/vfDBB1mYEi — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) January 20, 2026

2.

If this isn’t a 25th Amendment moment then what is? https://t.co/86pcZvZIAC — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 20, 2026

3.

Join the Board of Peace with the guy committing war crimes in Ukraine, and the guy committing war crimes in Venezuela https://t.co/Eb5VPfbI9A — otw2 (@imotw2) January 20, 2026

4.

Trump says he invited Putin to join the “board of peace” in Gaza — for $1 Billion per country he’ll control… and says if France doesn’t join he’ll tariff their wines & champagnes A mobster president openly using our government for extortion to personally enrich himself pic.twitter.com/pSU5xrjgHN — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 20, 2026

5.

This asshole governs like the world owes him something https://t.co/SI11fKTbzU — robert jon anderson (@R_JonAnderson) January 20, 2026

6.

Umm, so we “need” to take Greenland to “protect it from Russia”… The same Russia he just asked to join his “peace board”? Do I have that right? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 19, 2026

7.

The Board of Peace. Dictators ONLY. It should be called the Board of Piece. As in, “I want a piece of every single thing that I can lay my hands on.” — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) January 20, 2026

8.