Politics board of peace donald trump emmanuel macron

Emmanuel Macron said ‘non’ to Donald Trump’s Board of Peace and the American president’s response was a lesson in conflict escalation

Saul Hutson. Updated January 20th, 2026

For a man who spreads so much peace, Donald Trump can be awfully confrontational.

Trump took time away from giving peace a chance to threaten the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Macron’s offense? Not joining Trump’s completely made up on the spot “Board of Peace.”

Feels a touch confusing to threaten and blackmail someone to join a committee dedicated to the peace and harmony of the world.

Also, should someone with Vladimir Putin’s resume really be on the Board of Peace?

Just a few thoughts for your consideration, Mr President!

Trump’s aggressive threat to Macron raised a lot more questions from the people trying to understand what this Board of Peace is all about.

