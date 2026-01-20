Politics board of peace donald trump emmanuel macron
Emmanuel Macron said ‘non’ to Donald Trump’s Board of Peace and the American president’s response was a lesson in conflict escalation
For a man who spreads so much peace, Donald Trump can be awfully confrontational.
Trump took time away from giving peace a chance to threaten the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
Macron’s offense? Not joining Trump’s completely made up on the spot “Board of Peace.”
Q: Have you invited Putin to be on the Board of Peace?
TRUMP: Yeah. He’s been invited
Q: Thoughts on Macron saying he will not join the Board of Peace?
TRUMP: Did he say that? Nobody wants him because he’s going to be out of office very soon. If they feel hostile, I’ll put a… pic.twitter.com/DnCG7qQ0XO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2026
Feels a touch confusing to threaten and blackmail someone to join a committee dedicated to the peace and harmony of the world.
Also, should someone with Vladimir Putin’s resume really be on the Board of Peace?
Just a few thoughts for your consideration, Mr President!
Trump’s aggressive threat to Macron raised a lot more questions from the people trying to understand what this Board of Peace is all about.
1.
Demanding compliance or money under threat of a 200% tariff isn’t trade policy. It’s economic coercion, comparable to extortion… pay up, or suffer the consequences. https://t.co/vfDBB1mYEi
— WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) January 20, 2026
2.
If this isn’t a 25th Amendment moment then what is? https://t.co/86pcZvZIAC
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 20, 2026
3.
Join the Board of Peace with the guy committing war crimes in Ukraine, and the guy committing war crimes in Venezuela https://t.co/Eb5VPfbI9A
— otw2 (@imotw2) January 20, 2026
4.
Trump says he invited Putin to join the “board of peace” in Gaza — for $1 Billion per country he’ll control… and says if France doesn’t join he’ll tariff their wines & champagnes
A mobster president openly using our government for extortion to personally enrich himself pic.twitter.com/pSU5xrjgHN
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 20, 2026
5.
This asshole governs like the world owes him something https://t.co/SI11fKTbzU
— robert jon anderson (@R_JonAnderson) January 20, 2026
6.
Umm, so we “need” to take Greenland to “protect it from Russia”…
The same Russia he just asked to join his “peace board”?
Do I have that right?
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 19, 2026
7.
The Board of Peace.
Dictators ONLY.
It should be called the Board of Piece.
As in, “I want a piece of every single thing that I can lay my hands on.”
— The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) January 20, 2026
8.
At this point, Trump is a textbook comic-book villain, maximizing profits for his family and friends while doing as much evil in the world as he can.
It would be funny if his actions didn’t affect billions of people around the world. https://t.co/l9NhMiOUbC
— Vatnik Soup (@P_Kallioniemi) January 20, 2026