Rupert Lowe has been wanging on about making public signs exclusively English again, and got owned into next year – 17 easily understandable takedowns

Rupert Lowe, the former Reform UK MP, now sitting as the Independent representative of Great Yarmouth, has a real bee in his bonnet about London. He talks down England’s capital city at every opportunity, like in this virtual novel.

London used to be the best city in the world. I loved living and working there. Genuinely loved it. The whole world wanted to be in London. Now? It is a dump. Outside a few select posh areas right in the middle of the city, it increasingly resembles the third world. It… — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) December 13, 2025

tl;dr ‘Foreign men’ live there.

One of his issues with the city is that it sometimes has signs translated into another language, such as on this one from Southall Station.

If people who read English can read the sign, why worry about what else is on it?

It’s not Lowe’s first rodeo.

This is at least the 3rd time Rupert Lowe has racistly yammered on about how much be hates TFL paying homage to local communities in London through the usage of signs. You’d think he would have new material by now. https://t.co/aGlogXVzo7 pic.twitter.com/R8Ukf7NBrR — thelefttake (@thelefttake) January 19, 2026

Many people had no time for his nonsense, and these comments reflected the mood very well.

Virtually every sign here in Spain has an English translation It’s not ‘giving your country away’, it’s basic common sense Rupert Lowe is one seriously unwell man And the problem with the world currently is that it celebrates sickness and cheers it on See also Liz Truss https://t.co/tKg2jS1UBq — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) January 19, 2026

What on earth is he on about now?

It’s in English! pic.twitter.com/RaV91z0gwZ — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) January 19, 2026

You are free to leave England Rupert. Sikhs have contributed to UK in WW2 and after much more than you and your online right ilk have. Please leave England if you don’t like it https://t.co/0gYexLVcXS — Devanik Saha (@devaniksaha) January 19, 2026

This is the mentality of people like Rupert…next it will be no Gurdwaras or Mandirs…no Nagar Kirtans….no Bhangra….no Indian food… Believe it or not Southall is a tourist destination and is called 'Mini Punjab'….everybody is welcome here regardless of background.. https://t.co/45KtSOB7s3 — Harjap Singh Bhangal (@HarjapBhangal) January 19, 2026

What about Welsh, Gaelic or even Norse? What a knob. — Mark Seddon (@MarkSeddon1962) January 19, 2026

Sadiq Khan is slowly naming all our tube stations after foreign lands.

I’ve even heard a rumour of a Warren Street. Warrens are where rabbits live, not British people!!!!

This needs to stop! pic.twitter.com/K7ZJKOJFcw — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) January 19, 2026

Wait until he finds out about "Chinatown" https://t.co/pNRM2TeU2V — amar singh (@amarjourno) January 19, 2026

