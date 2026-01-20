Politics London Rupert lowe

Rupert Lowe has been wanging on about making public signs exclusively English again, and got owned into next year – 17 easily understandable takedowns

Poke Reporter. Updated January 20th, 2026

Rupert Lowe, the former Reform UK MP, now sitting as the Independent representative of Great Yarmouth, has a real bee in his bonnet about London. He talks down England’s capital city at every opportunity, like in this virtual novel.

tl;dr ‘Foreign men’ live there.

One of his issues with the city is that it sometimes has signs translated into another language, such as on this one from Southall Station.

All station names should be in English, and English only. This is England. We speak English. Don't like it? Leave. With a photo of Southall station's sign with the name written in English and Gurmukhi script, due to a high number of Punjabi people locally.

If people who read English can read the sign, why worry about what else is on it?

It’s not Lowe’s first rodeo.

Many people had no time for his nonsense, and these comments reflected the mood very well.

