This Greenland pensioner’s savage takedown of Donald Trump just went wildly viral and he’s the hero the world needs right now

In the millions of words being spoken about Donald Trump right now, we’re not sure we’re going to find anyone who puts it better than this.

It’s a pensioner from Greenland – the Arctic territory over which Trump is drooling like a bulldog eyeing an especially juicy bone – who’s take on the American president went viral for reasons which will rapidly become apparent.

A pensioner from Greenland is laughing at Trump. ‘He’s out of his mind. He’s losing his senses. He probably lost them a long time ago. It’s a bit like a spoiled child who has grown old, and you think: “What can he do?” He thinks he can scare people. He can’t scare the… pic.twitter.com/hzLl7ElRBw — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) January 19, 2026

Well he gets our vote. Assuming Greenland remains in any way a democracy, obviously.

And did he speak for the whole country? Of course he did.

This is AWESOME: Greenlanders are mocking trump with "Make America Go Away" merch and saying they want NOTHING to do with the orange jackass. trump is a global disgrace. pic.twitter.com/0cN8md0XmU — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 20, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

Of course they aren’t scared. They live in the land of ice and dark winter. The world loves them and stands with them. Good will always rise there. 🇨🇦❤️🇬🇱🇩🇰 — StrongandFree (@StrongandF82461) January 19, 2026

Please remember, the sane American people DO NOT want this either. We hate him more every day. — Dees Bees (@digweeg) January 19, 2026

We salute you from Ireland people of Greenland. ☘️🇬🇱 Stand tall, stand proud. — John Landy (@Johnplandy) January 19, 2026

“… a spoilt child grown old.” The most succintly accurate description of Trump I heard in a long time. https://t.co/1vUWpxn26W — Fiach Oighir (@FiachOighir) January 19, 2026

Ya’ll in the comments are some insane mfs. “He’s laughing now, he won’t laugh when the invasion happens”. Do you guys really want Trump to invade this place? To murder or enslave these innocent people? Like wtf have gotten into you? — Mucrush 🦋 (@Mucrush) January 19, 2026

Greenlanders are Vikings…and personally, I wouldn’t eff around with Vikings. — MoiraP🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@MoiraPotter11) January 19, 2026

We’re with this person.

I REALLY LIKE THESE GUYS! — Avery Banks (@AveryBa68752542) January 19, 2026

