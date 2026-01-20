Trump’s unhinged claim that he no longer feels ‘an obligation to think purely of peace’ because he didn’t win the Nobel Prize got the little orange man-baby mercilessly dragged – 21 funniest burns

Social Media donald trump greenland

You’re probably aware of the unhinged letter sent by Donald Trump to Jonas Gahr Støre, the prime minister of Norway, in which he effectively says he’s willing to start military conflicts because he didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize.

If you haven’t caught up with that, here’s a quick run-through.

The PM sent Trump this message.

Narrator: Trump did not want to stand together.

The actual President of the United States…nothing more than a petulant child. "I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace" [image or embed] — Best for Britain (@bestforbritain.org) January 19, 2026 at 5:38 PM

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. ‘Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? ‘There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. ‘I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

PM Støre explained that Norway doesn’t control who gets the Nobel Peace Prize, but Trump wasn’t buying it.

TRUMP TELLS NBC NEWS "NORWAY TOTALLY CONTROLS IT DESPITE WHAT THEY SAY” OF THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE COMPETITION — FinTwitter (@fintwitter.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 3:53 PM

It doesn’t matter who controls it. You can’t demand a peace prize with menaces.

In a cabinet of minimally honest adults, this would be clear grounds for invoking Amendment 25. — Michael Rooney (@mr00ney.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 5:13 AM

While the situation has everyone on edge, it hasn’t stopped them from squeezing some humour out of it.

Has Trump announced yet that he had to invade Minneapolis because Norway didn’t give him the Nobel Peace Prize? — Michael McDonald (@electproject.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 2:25 PM

Do you think he wants Greenland because that's where he thinks Santa Claus lives and he can finally get his hands on that Roy Rogers toy gun he didn't get when he was four? — Gary Bainbridge (@garybainbridge.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 4:13 PM

Just done the washing up. If I don’t get given an award for this I’m invading Greenland. — Glennyrodge (@glennyrodge.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 3:47 PM

