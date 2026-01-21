Danish troops have landed in Greenland to combat the threat from Donald Trump – 14 brutally on-point responses

US Denmark donald trump greenland

In the unlikely event that you need a reminder of how far 2026 has already gone off the rails, here are Danish troops landing in Greenland to defend the territory from the looming threat of Donald Trump’s US military might.

Denmark deploys large number of troops to defend Greenland from United States.pic.twitter.com/aGQLPHKrsi — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) January 19, 2026

It’s quite the sight, and things are unlikely to get any better when Trump addresses world leaders at Davos on Wednesday. And right now it’s surely these people who are saying it best.

I can’t believe what I’m living through. At some point we have to acknowledge that the median American voter is braindead and equally responsible for this evil simply by being too lazy to open a fucking book. https://t.co/DPVQNE5Svc — davey (@jerseyh0mo) January 20, 2026

We are watching Donald Trump, the president of the United States, start an international conflict over Greenland because Norway (a country that does not own Greenland) wouldn’t give him the Nobel peace prize. https://t.co/wgie94TWZR — Joe (@electionsjoe) January 19, 2026

this is like news from alternative timeline — Stalomir (@Stalomir) January 19, 2026

Western nations are about to find out what the rest of the world already knows: The greatest threat to peace in the world is the United States. https://t.co/aiSyVV8cQb — Power to the People ☭ (@ProudSocialist) January 20, 2026

This is definitely going to help bring down the cost of ground beef — JA (@jesse_altman) January 20, 2026

They said Harris would cause a World War https://t.co/p4oItrCSWK — sean (@_sn_n) January 19, 2026

